Oxnard man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 house party stabbing

Flowers were placed on a sidewalk in south Oxnard in January 2020 after Carlos Murillo of Port Hueneme died of stab wounds. Librado Ruiz Rojo of Oxnard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing on Thursday.

More than three years after Carlos Murillo of Port Hueneme died of stab wounds outside a house party in south Oxnard, a 22-year-old Oxnard man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder.

During a hearing in Ventura County Superior Court, Librado Ruiz Rojo changed his plea in the January 2020 fatality to guilty, also admitting to a special allegation of using a knife as a deadly weapon. The case had been set for a June trial.

Investigators said the men were at the same house party on Sycamore Street in the Blackstock North neighborhood shortly after midnight on Jan. 26, 2020. As Murillo was leaving, Rojo challenged him to a fight, they said.

An autopsy showed Murillo, age 24, was stabbed 10 times in the fight. He died at the scene.

“The family and friends of Carlos Murillo have had to endure so much over the past three-and-a-half years while simultaneously and tirelessly advocating for the person who murdered him to be brought to justice,” said Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney John Barrick in a news release.

Rojo is being held without bail at Ventura County jail and faces sentencing on the morning of July 6 in courtroom 23.

