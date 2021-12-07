Oxnard man sentenced to 35 years to life for wife's slaying in 2017

An Oxnard man was sentenced to 35 years to life on Monday in Ventura County Superior Court for the 2017 murder of his wife, authorities said.

Alfredo Ortiz, 38, of Oxnard, pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder and to using a gun in the killing of Teresa Ortiz on Jan. 5, 2017, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. She was found shot in the abdomen in the couple’s home in the Oxnard neighborhood of La Colonia.

The couple’s six children, ages 2 to 16, were home when the shooting happened.

Ortiz fled the scene. He was arrested the next day in a Somis citrus orchard after an attempted car-jacking.

Judge Patricia Murphy ruled on the sentencing, according to court records.

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard man sentenced 35 years to life for wife's slaying in 2017