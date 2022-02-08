Oxnard man strikes victim with rifle

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Ventura County District Attorney's Office did not file charges and police later deemed the incident a detention only.

OXNARD - An Oxnard man who allegedly threatened to shoot a person during an argument early Sunday grabbed a rifle and struck the victim on the head with the barrel of the gun, authorities said.

The incident took place around 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of west Roderick Avenue. The residential neighborhood is in the Carriage Square area, which extends west of Oxnard Boulevard and south of Gonzales Road to Doris Avenue.

The victim, a male, suffered a minor laceration, police said.

Detectives from the Oxnard Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant for the home, where they found and seized several firearms, authorities said.

A man, 36, was detained on suspicion of felony assault with a firearm and felony criminal threats, police said. He was initially taken to jail, but police officials later said the incident was no longer deemed an arrest and had been classified as "detention only."

Prosecutors later said the case was rejected for filing due to insufficient evidence to prove a crime had occurred.

