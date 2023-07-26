Oxnard movie theater evacuated Tuesday; man found with stun gun

Oxnard police evacuated a movie theater Tuesday night after a call of a man brandishing a weapon that officers said turned out to be a taser.

An Oxnard movie theater was evacuated Tuesday night and a man was arrested after allegedly brandishing a stun gun and yelling at the screen during a showing of "Oppenheimer," police said.

The incident occurred at 9:24 p.m. at Cinemark Century Riverpark in Oxnard, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Police responded to a call reporting a man was yelling in the theater and claiming to be armed with a handgun. After about 100 patrons were emptied from the entire theater, the man was detained and found to be carrying a device that resembled a gun, Oxnard Police Cmdr. Rocky Marquez said in a news release.

The 62-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace and weapons-related misdemeanors. No one was injured.

