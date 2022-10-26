Oxnard police make arrest in 5-year-old murder case of Camarillo woman

Oxnard police have made an arrest in a 5-year-old murder case that left a young Camarillo mother dead, authorities said Tuesday.

Now, a 25-year-old Oxnard man is facing a murder charge for the 2017 shooting at an intersection in Nyeland Acres.

The victim, Alexis Jean Lopez, 26, was in the driver's seat of a pickup truck on Oct. 8, 2017, waiting to turn left from Ventura Boulevard onto Santa Clara Avenue, Oxnard Police Department officials said.

An acquaintance, an Oxnard man in his 20s, was sitting next to her while they waited in the left-turn pocket for the light to change.

Alexis Jean Lopez

At around 9:45 p.m. that night, Lopez and the man were both shot multiple times as they sat in the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger was hospitalized and survived the shooting. Police said Lopez left behind two young children.

The site was in the mostly unincorporated Nyeland Acres community on the north side of Highway 101. But because the crime happened in the intersection, authorities said, it occurred in Oxnard’s jurisdiction.

Lopez grew up in Santa Paula and Camarillo and graduated from Camarillo High School, according to her obituary.

A year after the killing, police issued a plea asking the public for information.

During the five years after the shooting, police detectives gathered enough evidence to make an arrest.

Authorities arrested Jacob Jamal Steir, 25, of Oxnard. Steir had already been in custody since September for an unrelated assault case.

Steir appeared in Ventura County Superior Court on Monday for arraignment on the murder charge. He did not enter a plea and is due to return to court on Nov. 21. He remains in custody at Todd Road Jail in lieu of $1.01 million bail.

No additional details were available Tuesday evening.

The police investigation is ongoing and authorities said they expect to make additional arrests in the case.

Story continues

Anyone with information can call Detective Ken Tougas at 805-200-5669. The city of Oxnard offers a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a murder case.

This story will be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard police make arrest in 2017 murder of Alexis Jean Lopez