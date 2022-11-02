Oxnard police arrest man who allegedly drove intoxicated, fatally injured teenager

Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
·2 min read
The Oxnard Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man&nbsp;Tuesday after he was suspected of fatally injuring a teenage motorcyclist while driving intoxicated.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Terrace Avenue in the southeast corner of the city.

The motorcyclist, identified by Oxnard police as Elijah Franco, 19, of Oxnard, was riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja westbound on Pleasant Valley Road.

Simultaneously, the driver of a 2017 Honda Accord was heading eastbound on Pleasant Valley when he started a left turn onto Terrace Avenue. While making the turn, the driver collided with Franco in the intersection, authorities said.

Franco was transported to Ventura County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police evaluated the Accord driver for DUI and determined he was allegedly driving impaired.

Cpl. Andrew Pinkstaff, a traffic investigator with the department, said authorities are awaiting toxicology results for details concerning the driver's intoxication.

More news: Ahead of trial for fatal 2020 Westlake Village crash, judge rules to keep blood evidence

Pinkstaff also said the left turn at the intersection is unprotected, with no traffic signals, stop signs or speed bumps.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter. He was booked into county jail with bail set at $505,000, according to police.

As of noon Wednesday, no charges had been filed by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. The Star generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a felony by the DA's Office.

The driver is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Ventura County Superior Court.

The fatality was Oxnard's second in recent days involving a motorcyclist. On Saturday night, a 49-year-old Oxnard man riding a Honda motorcycle reportedly rear-ended a car stopped in traffic on Oxnard Boulevard. The rider died from his injuries Tuesday at Ventura County Medical Center, police officials said.

Anyone with information about either incident can reach Pinkstaff at 805-385-7750 or via email at andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.

This story may be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard police arrest driver after fatal motorcycle crash

