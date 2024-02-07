Ronald Apodaca Jr. was fatally shot in Oxnard on Oct. 22, 2022. The suspect was arrested Tuesday.

Authorities in Oxnard arrested a suspect in a 2022 murder case on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Oxnard resident, Hugo Quebrado, was arrested around 6 a.m. when the Oxnard Police Department's SWAT team, along with investigators from the violent crimes unit, served a search warrant at his residence. He was taken into custody without incident, officials said in a news release.

Quebrado is accused of shooting Ronald Apodaca Jr., 36, on the night of Oct. 22, 2022. The shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive. The block is in a neighborhood along the north side of Hueneme Road, west of Saviers Road, at the city's south end.

Emergency medical responders provided livesaving measures but Apodaca died at the scene.

In November, after the case remained unsolved for more than a year, Oxnard police sought the public's help finding the killer in what they called a "senseless murder."

It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday whether any information provided in response to the department's request had helped identify the suspect. The news release credited the work of investigators from the major crimes, violent crimes and special enforcement units.

Quebrado had been booked into Ventura County jail as of Tuesday evening. Details weren't yet available on bail or pending court dates.

Police are still seeking more information in the case. Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to call DetectiveMeagan Tobey at 805-385-7755.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard police arrest murder suspect in 2022 shooting