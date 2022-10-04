Oxnard police investigate shooting threat at middle school

Hueneme School District headquarters.

Oxnard police are investigating an "anonymous" shooting threat directed at an Oxnard middle school student on Monday, according to a message sent to school parents Monday afternoon.

In the text sent just after 1 p.m., E.O. Green Junior High School Assistant Principal Branden Grange said school officials learned Monday morning of a threat sent to a Green student via social media by an "anonymous person."

"The anonymous person later said they were not serious about the threat," the alert says.

Grange said in the text that school officials take all threats to the school seriously and reported the threat to Oxnard Police Department officials, who were investigating and would send "an extra police presence (to) the school area for the day."

Officials at Green Junior High did not immediately return messages left late Monday afternoon. About 1,500 students attend the campus on C Street in Oxnard.

Hueneme Elementary School District Superintendent Christine Walker confirmed the threat and its contents late Monday.

Oxnard police Cmdr. Sharon Giles said she did not have much information but that the school's call had been cleared.

This story may be updated.

Staff writer Jeremy Childs contributed to this report.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

