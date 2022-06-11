Oxnard police investigate student reports of sexual assault at Pacifica High

Pacifica High School in Oxnard

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating multiple allegations of sexual assault among students at Pacifica High School after students recently began recounting experiences on social media.

Oxnard Police Department Cmdr. Luis McArthur said the first student to share her story posted about it Wednesday regarding an incident from around 2020. The case had already been investigated by Oxnard police, McArthur said Thursday, but the post inspired multiple other students who read it to share their stories.

"It has caused others to come forward and disclose information," McArthur said.

Investigators with the department's family protection unit went to the campus on Thursday to assist school resource officers with investigating reports.

McArthur said two new reports were filed Thursday involving recent incidents of alleged sexual assault. Three more possible cases arose but had not been filed by victims. Additional reports may arise in coming days, he said.

"We're kind of inundated navigating through all of it," McArthur said Friday.

On Saturday, the police department issued a release acknowledging the continuing investigation.

"The cases that drove the discussion on social media were from incidents that occurred in 2019 and 2020," the release said, adding that "both cases were thoroughly investigated" by family protection unit detectives.

"Due to the sensitive nature of these investigations, as well as the age of the victims, Oxnard Police cannot, and will not, release information on the status of the investigations or speak to the details of these cases," department officials wrote.

As of Saturday, eight officers were looking into allegations, police officials wrote.

On Thursday and Friday mornings, students staged protests outside Pacifica High, waving signs and calling for administrators to act on the reported incidents.

A forum was held Thursday at the school's Performing Arts Center for students to share concerns and hear from staff and other administrators about actions being taken by the school.

Senerey DeLosSantos, a spokesperson for the Oxnard Union High School District, shared a letter with students, staff members and families at Pacifica High explaining why there was increased law enforcement presence on campus.

"As we receive additional information from students, PHS administration and the Oxnard Police Department will continue to investigate all student concerns," the letter read.

The letter concluded with offers of support available for students who may be affected by the social media posts recounting details of sexual assault.

Oxnard police asked sexual assault victims or those with information to contact Sgt. Scott Aaron at 805-385-7756 or at scott.aaron@oxnardpd.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, the Ventura County-based nonprofit Coalition for Family Harmony offers free counseling services for survivors and a 24-hour rape crisis hotline for both English and Spanish speakers at 1-800-300-2181.

