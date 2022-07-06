Oxnard police nab shooting suspect in underground party homicide

After a months-long search, Oxnard police Tuesday found the suspect they believe shot and killed a man and injured two others during an underground party in March.

Police arrested Willis Nichols, 19, of Oxnard on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The March 12 shooting occurred at an abandoned Goodwill store in the 3000 block of Saviers Road.

Adrian Sandoval, 21, of Oxnard was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the city's first homicide of this year. Two other gunshot victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spent months investigating the shooting, issuing a public request for help. Eventually, investigators gathered enough evidence to identify Nichols as the suspected gunman.

Nichols was booked into county jail with bail set at $2 million, according to online jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in room 13 of Ventura County Superior Court.

The shooting investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call Det. Justin Songer at 805-385-7680.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard police arrest suspect in underground party homicide