Oxnard police release video of April 7 fatal shooting by police

The Oxnard Police Department released a video Monday night depicting the April 7 fatal shooting of an Oxnard man by officers.

The shooting in the 2000 block of East Bard Road involved Christian Baltazar Torrez, 18, who had been reported to be threatening residents with a knife.

The events unfolded around 6 p.m. when Torrez approached responding officers holding a 3-inch knife and refused to drop it despite police commands. Eventually, the situation escalated, and an officer shot the 18-year-old. Torrez was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Ventura County Medical Center.

Over 20 minutes, the agency's video includes audio from 911 calls, surveillance footage from a personal security camera and clips from five body-worn cameras recorded by each of the law enforcement officers who responded.

Oxnard Police Chief Jason Benites introduced the video, saying it was released with the goal of answering questions about the incident and discouraging the spread of misinformation.

"This video is in no way intended to offer an opinion or analysis of what transpired," Benites said. "Its scope is limited to presenting facts. It is focused only on the incident itself, and not beyond that."

The chief also explained the use of "less lethal" weapons, such as a stun gun and a gun that shoots bean bags, which officers are trained to use as a first line of self-defense. Both were used on Torrez prior to the shooting with a traditional firearm.

Assistant Chief Christopher Williams spoke next, addressing the names of the four officers and one sergeant who responded to the 911 calls.

The policeman who shot Torrez was identified as officer Jarrod Sheffield, a two-year veteran of the Oxnard Police Department who fired four handgun rounds at Torrez. Sheffield remains on paid administrative leave, Benites said, but has an unspecified anticipated return date.

The other officers involved include Sgt. Todd Johnson, who used a stun gun on Torrez; officer Randi Vines, who fired one beanbag shot; and officers Dan Casse and Kyle Hay, who drew their handguns but did not fire them during the course of the incident. Each has returned to his patrol duties since the incident.

All five responding officers were part of the department's patrol unit, Williams said. None has been involved in fatal use-of-force force investigations while at the Oxnard Police Department, authorities previously reported.

Audio, video from the incident

Christian Baltazar Torrez, 18, of Oxnard, holds a three-inch knife in his hands moments before he is shot by Oxnard police officer Jarrod Sheffield on April 7.

The video includes audio from two 911 calls reporting Torrez to law enforcement. The first call is in Spanish from a man who said Torrez was inside the caller's truck. The second person, a woman speaking in English, said Torrez was threatening her husband with a knife while he was out playing with their children.

Williams then narrates the course of events over a diagram depicting the location of Torrez and the five officers during the encounter. He said Torrez was still inside the truck when police arrived and took about five minutes to exit the vehicle.

As he approached officers, Torrez held a knife. Despite demands from police in both English and Spanish, Torrez continued to advance toward officers, even after he was hit with a Taser and beanbag shot.

Once he was knocked to the ground with the beanbag shot, Torrez got up and was shot by Sheffield. After four shots, police called paramedics and began performing first aid and CPR on Torrez. He was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead approximately one hour after the incident was first reported.

A still from body-worn camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting by Oxnard police in the 2000 block of East Bard Road on April 7.

Footage from a personal security system, included in the agency's video, shows Torrez holding a knife in his left hand and a plastic bag in his right hand. He also clutched a bundle of clothing in his arms. He appears to be moving his mouth, but the footage does not include audio.

The body-worn camera footage shows the perspectives of each of the five responding officers during the incident, beginning with Johnson, followed by Vines, Hay, Casse and then Sheffield. The footage is captioned with commands from each of the officers, telling Torrez to "get on the ground" and "drop it." Some clips are edited to slow down the action and show the moment Torrez dropped the knife after he was shot by Sheffield.

The video concludes with Benites explaining the procedures for investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The department's Major Crimes Unit conducts a criminal investigation of the incident, and its Professional Standards Division performs an internal investigation to determine whether the use of fatal force was within policy and whether the officer will receive any disciplinary action, the chief said.

A third investigation involves the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, which reviews the Major Crimes investigation as well as conducts its own legal review of the event. The DA's findings are eventually published in a public report.

All three investigations remain ongoing. Anyone with information for police can contact Detective Charles "Chip" Buttell at 805-385-7688 or charles.buttell@oxnardpd.org.

This story may be updated.

