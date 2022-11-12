Oxnard police respond to gunshots, a crash and a hit-and-run

A car was found with no one inside after crashing into a wall at Rose Avenue and Lindsay Place around the time gunshots were heard, Oxnard police officials said.

Oxnard police were investigating a pair of unusual incidents late Friday afternoon, one involving gunfire and a crash.

At around 4:25 p.m., gunshots were reported near Rose Avenue and Bard Road, said Oxnard Police Department Cmdr. Kevin Baysinger.

Responding officers found a car had crashed into a nearby brick wall at Rose and Lindsay Place, north of Bard, he said. No one was in the vehicle. Witnesses said the occupants had fled after the single-vehicle crash.

Officers searched weren't able to find the car's occupants as of 5:30 p.m.

Authorities did find shell casings nearby indicating shots had been fired, Baysinger said, although no gunshot victims had been located. The incident remains under investigation.

Separately, a hit-and-run incident involving multiple pedestrians was reported around 4:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Rose Avenue in a parking lot near a Subway and a Walmart.

The driver appeared to hit at least two pedestrians intentionally, Baysinger said. The vehicle fled before police arrived. Officers spoke with two victims.

One pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital, he said. The person's condition wasn't immediately available. The incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard police respond to gunshot, crash and hit