Oxnard School District appoints first Latina as district superintendent

Oxnard School District trustees voted Dec. 12 to appoint longtime administrator Anabolena "Ana" DeGenna as the district's permanent superintendent.

DeGenna, interim superintendent since July, immediately took over the permanent role and is the first woman and first Latina to lead the K-8 district, said Ginger Shea a district spokesperson.

“She has been a part of our amazing community for years," board President Veronica Robles-Solis said in a statement announcing the appointment. "Her dedication, talent, determination and tenacity in securing the best for our students is unrivaled.”

DeGenna, 55, is a 20-year veteran of the district, serving as a teacher, principal, dual language program director and assistant superintendent of educational services, then stepping into the interim superintendent role after her predecessor, Karling Aguilera-Fort, left the district in June.

Her history with the 14,000-student, 21-school district goes back even further. DeGenna attended a handful of district schools as a student after emigrating from Ecuador with her family at age 8.

"It is with great excitement and a sense of purpose that I step into this role, committed to upholding our district's core values which include equity, integrity, accountability and service,” DeGenna wrote in the statement.

The new superintendent currently earns an annual salary of $240,000, but a district spokesperson said the board will consider a new contract in the coming months, possibly in January.

DeGenna holds a master's degree in education leadership from Chapman University and doctorate in education from California Lutheran University. Between stints at Oxnard School District, she was the director of curriculum and instruction at the Ventura County Office of Education.

