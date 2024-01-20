'Oxnard is starving for something like this': Fisherman's Wharf plans look to Cape Cod

Early reception for the latest plans to overhaul Oxnard’s Fisherman’s Wharf with a maritime atmosphere showed attendees were on board with the project.

KARLS, a German company owned by developer Robert Dahl, kicked off a series of public forums starting Thursday to collect feedback on draft designs for a potential renovation of the wharf area at Channel Islands Harbor.

On Friday morning, about a dozen people attended the second of nine meetings planned through Monday evening. It began with a detailed look at KARLS’ plans for the site, which included a 3D tour of the property.

“Oxnard is starving for something like this,” Tom Lucas, a Channel Islands Harbor resident, said Friday.

Axel Stelter, a KARLS representative, walked the public through Cape Cod-inspired architecture that preserves and expands on the wharf’s current buildings. The maritime motif replaced a strawberry theme prevalent in earlier designs.

Plans also showed food and retail vendors, an expanded boardwalk, a hotel and a number of paid and free attractions for families.

Those in attendance welcomed the proposed changes to a venue that has been dilapidated for years.

The area fell into disrepair after Oxnard real estate tycoon Martin V. “Bud” Smith ― also known for his Wagon Wheel restaurant, motel and amusement park — sold the harbor property in 1996.

KARLS entered into a 12-month negotiation period with the County of Ventura in April and has been working on securing a long-term lease agreement. Following the forums, the developer will conduct an environmental impact report and traffic study.

The project is expected to go before the Ventura County Board of Supervisors in March or April. The harbor is owned by the county but is in Oxnard city limits.

If the lease is approved, Stelter said construction could start in about a year with a possible grand opening in 2027.

“This needs to happen now,” Michele Ceaser, of Silver Strand Beach, said Friday. “This is going to bring so much money to the city.”

KARLS’ vision would be total modernization of the property.

The main entrance would open into an open-concept artisan market with a bakery, coffee shop, bratwurst stand, candy shop, waffle stand, jam factory and a kitchen and dining area.

The market will feed into a large park with attractions including a splash pad, pirate-themed playground, coin-operated boats, potato sack slide, climbing wall and go-karts. One ride will take guests along a track through agricultural scenery atop tractors.

At the northeast corner, near Channel Islands Boulevard and Victoria Avenue, will be a 30-room hotel built with recycled material.

Guests can gather on an expanded boardwalk to watch live performances or stroll along the harbor. The boardwalk will lead to a walking path that connects to a park with food stands and picnic tables.

Lucas, the Channel Islands Harbor resident, said the material presented Friday disproved rumors the project would be one big amusement park.

He said there were many retired residents in his area who are looking for something to do. He envisioned himself riding his electric bike or boat to the area once construction was complete.

A boat cruises past the dock at Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard in 2021. The latest plans to overhaul the area include a maritime theme.

“I can hardly wait for our grandkids to come and visit,” he said.

Although the Channel Islands Harbor website shows all the public forums are at capacity, organizers said the public can still show up to the meetings.

To view the timeslots, visit ChannelIslandsHarbor.org.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or at 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: New plans for Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard look to Cape Cod