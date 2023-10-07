Oxon Hill High School football game postponed after man found shot to death inside car nearby

OXON HILL, Md. - The Oxon Hill High School football game against High Point High School Friday was postponed due to a death investigation near the school.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were sent to an Oxon Hill neighborhood Friday after receiving a call reporting shots fired.

When they arrived in the 6800 block of Haven Avenue around 5:45 p.m., they found a man shot to death inside a car.

A spokesperson for the department said the man had multiple gunshot wounds, and first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

A witness, who does not want to reveal their identity, told FOX 5 they saw at least three people in a car — including at least one teenager. The driver of that vehicle lost control and crashed into a parked car on Haven Avenue. Someone inside the car shot another person inside, and the witness said the other two people who were in the car got out and took off running.

Detectives are now trying to piece together what happened Friday night and why.

