Oxycodone charge results in 10-year sentence

Nov. 24—Conasaugua Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Morris sentenced a woman to 10 years in Whitfield County Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 17 — with a maximum of 100 days in confinement while awaiting placement in a substance abuse treatment facility.

Defendant Lasonia Juanyell Dansby previously pled guilty to one count of possession of greater than four grams of oxycodone on Aug. 22.

Morris said the possession charge carried a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Mark Higgins said the state's recommended sentence was 10 years, "with no more than 200 days of that to serve in confinement."

Defense attorney Lenny Franco sought an alternate sentence for Dansby.

"Lasonia has a lot with her mother, they have four assisted living care houses," he told the court. "They own these care facilities together."

Franco said Dansby applied for an accountability court program but was turned down.

"The reason that she was turned down was because of a subsequent arrest after this one, in Tennessee," he said.

Franco said his client tried to enroll in a six-month in-house treatment program in Atlanta, but tested positive for fentanyl.

"What I would ask the court to consider is Mr. Higgins' recommendation, but suspend it upon the successful completion of the Second Chance rehabilitation," he said. "She will be accepted upon giving a clean sample."

As part of the state's recommendation, Higgins said the prosecution was amenable to dropping an intent to distribute charge against the defendant.

"The facts involve her being in possession of 94 grams of oxycodone in a bag," he said. "With a codefendant, driving with handguns in the vehicle and plastic baggies and cash throughout the vehicle."

The defendant is also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine as part of the sentence, perform 300 hours of community service and refrain from having any contact — directly or indirectly — with the codefendant in her case.

If the defendant does not complete the residential treatment program, Morris said Dansby could potentially face severe prison time.

"If you walk out of Second Chance after two weeks, you're subject to having the balance of that 10 years revoked," Morris said.