OxyContin maker agrees to plead guilty to federal criminal charges in $8 billion settlement

WASHINGTON – Purdue Pharma, the company whose OxyContin painkiller contributed to a nationwide opioid epidemic, has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges as part of a settlement with the government that includes fines of more than $8 billion, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

The company, according to the agreement, will plead guilty to fraud and violations of the federal kickback laws. The criminal charges do not, however, absolve the company's owners, the Sackler family, of future criminal liability, federal authorities said.

The settlement is the highest-profile display yet of the federal government seeking to hold a major drugmaker responsible for an opioid addiction and overdose crisis linked to more than 470,000 deaths in the country since 2000.

OxyContin's manufacturer faces criminal charges related to the national opioid epidemic.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who announced the deal, said that if the resolution wins court approval it "will redress past wrongs, and will also provide extraordinary new resources for treatment and care of those affected by opioids addiction."

In a statement, the Sacklers maintained family members who served on Purdue's board of directors "acted ethically and lawfully," adding that the agreement was aimed at avoiding "years" of legal proceedings while directing funds to "communities in need."

"We have deep compassion for people who suffer from opioid addiction and abuse and hope the proposal will be implemented as swiftly as possible to help address their critical needs," the family said.

While the settlement involves massive amounts in fines, the company is in bankruptcy so payouts will be subject to court approval.

Lawmakers: 'They intentionally addicted millions'

The agreement met immediate resistance from lawmakers and some state officials who believe it did not go far enough to address the swath of human destruction caused by the epidemic.

"Today’s deal doesn’t account for the hundreds of thousands of deaths or millions of addictions caused by Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family," New York Attorney General Letitia James said. "Instead, it allows billionaires to keep their billions without any accounting for how much they really made. From the beginning, we’ve aimed to unearth how much the Sacklers actually profited and how much they continue to hide away. While no amount of money can ever compensate the pain that so many now know, we will continue to litigate our case through the courts to secure every cent we can to limit future opioid addictions."

Last week, 38 House members signed a letter to Attorney General William Barr expressing their concern for a settlement that would include criminal charges against the Sackler family.

"Purdue and the Sackler family perpetrated one of the most egregious criminal acts in American history," the lawmakers wrote Oct. 15. "They intentionally addicted millions of unsuspecting people to powerful painkillers for profit, and their actions have directly contributed to the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans."

The settlement comes less than two weeks before a presidential election where the opioid epidemic has taken a political back seat to the coronavirus pandemic and other issues. But the deal does give President Donald Trump’s administration an example of action on the addiction crisis, which he promised early in his term.

Breakdown of the crimes

As part of the resolution, Purdue will admit that it impeded the Drug Enforcement Administration by falsely representing that it had maintained an effective program to avoid illegal diversions of the drug and by reporting misleading information to the agency to boost the company’s manufacturing quotas, officials said.

"Purdue continued to market its opioid products to more than 100 health care providers whom the company had good reason to believe were diverting opioids and by reporting misleading information to the DEA to boost Purdue’s manufacturing quotas," the government claimed. "The misleading information... included prescriptions written by doctors that Purdue had good reason to believe were engaged in diversion."

The kickback offenses, according to federal officials, occurred between 2009 and 2017 when Purdue "made payments to two doctors through Purdue’s doctor speaker program to induce those doctors to write more prescriptions of Purdue’s opioid products."

And between April and December 2016, Purdue made payments to Practice Fusion Inc., an electronic health records company, in exchange for "referring, recommending, and arranging for the ordering of Purdue’s opioid products..."

Of the $8.3 billion in fines, about $5.5 billion would satisfy criminal penalties and $2.8 has been designated for civil damages.

Purdue also would be effectively dissolved and converted to a public benefit company that would be overseen by a trust. Under terms of the agreement, the Sackler family would not be involved in the restructured company.

The company is also required to cooperate with the ongoing federal investigation and potential other prosecutions.

