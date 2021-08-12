OxyContin maker's settlement goes to judge for confirmation

GEOFF MULVIHILL
·4 min read

Purdue Pharma's quest to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of OxyContin and its other prescription opioid painkillers is entering its final phase with the grudging support of most of those who have claims against the company.

Nearly two years after seeking bankruptcy protection, the company is scheduled to appear before a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge to ask for approval of its plan to reorganize into a new entity no longer controlled by members of the wealthy Sackler family, and with profits dedicated to abating the opioid crisis.

Opponents fault the deal for giving members of the Sackler family protection from lawsuits over opioids even though they have not personally filed for bankruptcy or admitted wrongdoing.

But most of the groups with claims against Purdue are on board with the settlement plan.

Ed Neiger, a lawyer representing individual victims and their families, is planning to tell U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain that it's better to approve the settlement plan than to have years more of court battles with Purdue and the Sacklers.

“The plan must be analyzed in light of the alternative, not a comparison to the ideal,” Neiger said in an interview. “Five hundred thousand people have died as result of the opioid crisis thus far. If we go the all-out litigation route, another 500,000 might die before we see a penny from the Sacklers.”

Those with claims against Purdue were given a vote on the settlement, though Judge Drain is not bound by the results. Well over 90% of most groups of creditors — including local governments and individual victims — said they approved, according to court filings.

A group of Democratic state attorneys general were among the last to get on board. Until July, top state government lawyers were divided nearly evenly on whether to accept the deal. But several of the opponents signed on after Purdue agreed to make company records public and Sackler family members agreed to accelerate payments and increase payments. They would contribute a total of $4.5 billion in cash and a charitable fund.

An analysis commissioned by a group of state attorneys general before changes in the agreement found the wealth of Sackler family members, estimated at $10.7 billion in 2020, could rise to $14.6 billion by 2030 — even after the payments — because of investment returns and interest.

Sackler family members have been adamant that if they don't receive protections from lawsuits, they would not participate in the settlement and would instead mount a vigorous defense to any claims they face. One, David Sackler, a grandson of one of the three brothers who nearly 70 years ago bought the company that became Purdue, made a declaration in court and could be called to testify on it in the hearing.

“My family and I support the Shareholder Settlement because it represents an extraordinary opportunity to bring much needed resources to abate the opioid crisis, rather than spending years and depleting those resources defending the lawsuits against us,” he said in the statement.

Activist groups held a rally Monday outside the White Plains, New York, courthouse where Drain is based, urging him not to approve the deal.

“They are opioid profiteers who have caused mass death and they sit pretty in this court,” one of the activists, Megan Kapler, said at the protest. “And it's not right.”

The Purdue case is the highest-profile part of a vast landscape of litigation over an opioid epidemic that has been linked to more than 500,000 U.S. deaths since 2000, including those from prescription drugs such as OxyContin and generic painkillers, along with illicit drugs including heroin and illegally produced fentanyl.

In recent months, claims against other companies in the drug industry have gone to trial in California, New York and West Virginia, with more on tap in coming months. Some other firms are also settling. Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson are seeking state and local government acceptance of a deal worth $26 billion.

Purdue's case was separated from the others in 2019 when the company filed for the bankruptcy protection as it faced about 3,000 lawsuits from state and local governments, Native American tribes and others.

The company says its plan could be worth $10 billion over time. Profits and money already in the company's coffers would be used to abate the opioid crisis, funding treatment programs and education campaigns.

The value of the deal also includes the value of drugs Purdue is developing to reverse overdoses and inhibit addiction.

A portion of the money would also go to individual victims and their families. Payouts are expected to range from about $3,500 to $48,000.

___

Associated Press video journalist Ted Shaffrey in White Plains, New York, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Diners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's economy grew by a faster-than expected 1% in June, after many hospitality firms restarted indoor service in mid-May and as more people visited doctors following the pandemic, lifting healthcare, official data showed on Thursday. However, British gross domestic product remained 2.2% smaller at the end of June than it was in February 2020, before the pandemic struck the country, a reminder of the huge hit dealt by Britain's long coronavirus lockdowns last year. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 0.8% in gross domestic product in June.

  • Zambians start voting in elections seen as test of democracy

    Zambians are voting in a tense election that the president and his main rival have said is a test of the southern African country's reputation as a stable democracy. Polling began early Thursday morning at more than 12,000 polling stations, including in prisons. President Edgar Lungu is counting winning votes on his record of infrastructure developments, mainly Chinese-funded, and the distribution of agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilizers to millions of farmers.

  • South Carolina's Richland County considering school mask mandate

    With South Carolina's 760,000 public school students returning to classes by the end of next week, a legal showdown is emerging between the state and local officials over requiring masks be worn in schools.

  • Finland's coronavirus infections hit new daily record

    Finland on Thursday registered a record number of new coronavirus infections in the space of a day, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said. The total of 1,024 new infections beat a peak hit in March this year. Hospital admissions also increased.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Extra Australian military personnel may be called in to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said on Thursday, as the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant spreads into regional areas. The move comes as Australia's capital, Canberra, 260 km (160 miles) southwest of Sydney, announced a snap one-week lockdown from Thursday evening after reporting its first locally acquired case of COVID-19 in more than a year.

  • Alperen Sengun wants to become a legend in Houston, NBA

    Alperen Sengun, translated: "I will try to be a legend in Houston. I will also try to become an NBA legend, too."

  • Lebanon's central bank ends subsidies for fuel imports

    Lebanon’s central bank said Wednesday it will provide a line of credit for fuel importers at market price, ending subsidies on the scarce resource. The move is likely to send prices soaring in a country already in the throes of an economic crisis. The decision comes amid an unfolding energy crisis that has plunged the country into hours of darkness, threatened hospitals and businesses with shutdown and sparked deadly violence among consumers and motorists looking for fuel.

  • NY Governor Cuomo to resign in 14 days

    Breaking News: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns.

  • Kentucky restaurant made servers work for tips only, paying no wages, feds say

    Kitchen helpers, dishwashers and cooks were paid flat salaries and no overtime, the Wage and Hour Division says.

  • A Restraining Order Has Been Issued in the Continuing Drama Around McDonald's Ice Cream Machines

    A judge sided with the third-party company that created a device to let restaurants fix broken machines themselves.

  • Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict, plans appeal

    U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, denied Intel's motion for a new trial in a sealed order issued late Monday. Jurors on March 2 had awarded VLSI $1.5 billion and $675 million for Intel's respective infringement of two patents that were once owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV. Intel said in a statement on Tuesday it was disappointed with the decision and intended to appeal.

  • Ford dealers building standalone Bronco stores given free reign

    Ford's born-again Bronco is so popular that about 100 dealers nationwide are planning to build a space dedicated to the off-roader. "That was something that the dealers asked for because they saw the potential for it, so we developed a program for it," explained Mark Grueber, the head of the Bronco brand, in an interview with Ford Authority. There's no one-size-fits-all solution, because each market is different and not all dealers have the same budget to play with.

  • A federal judge denied motions from Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Lindell to dismiss Dominion's lawsuits against them

    The ruling means that lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems will proceed in full against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

  • US Class I Railroads To Feds: Don't Blame Us

    Much of the congestion occurring at intermodal rail terminals are ultimately related to factors beyond the control of the Class I railroads, and the railroads are doing all that they can to improve terminal throughput, assert the CEOs of U.S.-based Class I railroads to the Surface Transportation Board. The board had asked the Class I railroads in July to explain what they were doing to address the congestion occurring at intermodal terminals. STB also asked the railroads to describe how and when

  • CTA's Last Hope To Protect California Trucking From AB5: US Supreme Court

    The California Trucking Association has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review its case against imposing AB5 on the state's trucking sector. It's a last-ditch effort to keep in place a stay that is blocking imposition on the law governing the definition of independent contractors in the state. The last two rounds in the courts did not go well for the CTA. In April, the injunction that kept AB5 from being implemented was overturned by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • Workers Think They'll Need $500,000 to Retire Comfortably. Are They Right?

    If there were a universal savings figure that guaranteed financial security in retirement, building a nest egg would be a simpler thing to do. Imagine your retirement goals include settling down in a small town, starting a home baking business, and spending time with your nearby grandchildren. Your retirement might cost a lot less than someone who plans to live in a major metro area, go to the theater every week, and travel internationally multiple times a year.

  • Masks and Rules Return to Shanghai Banks Preparing for the Worst

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after becoming the world’s first major financial center to tame the virus, Shanghai is going back on high alert.The fast-moving delta variant outbreak across China forced some global banks and local financial institutions to bring back the containment playbook. Shanghai’s more than 470,000 finance professionals, who have nearly all been back at work and mask-free since the middle of last year, now face regular temperature scans and checks to enable contact tracing. At some

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.