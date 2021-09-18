Use of OxyContin profits to fight opioids formally approved

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A judge formally approved a plan Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 to turn OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma into a new company no longer owned by members of the Sackler family and with its profits going to fight the opioid epidemic. A U.S. bankruptcy court judge signed the plan Friday, more than two weeks after giving it preliminary approval. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
GEOFF MULVIHILL
·3 min read

A judge formally approved a plan Friday to turn OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma into a new company no longer owned by members of the Sackler family and with its profits going to fight the opioid epidemic.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain officially confirmed the reorganization Friday, more than two weeks after he announced he would do so pending two largely technical changes to the plan presented by the company and hashed out with lawyers representing those with claims against the company.

His confirmation took more than six hours to read in court earlier this month, and the written version is 159 pages long, full of reasoning that appeals courts can consider later. Several states among other parties have already appealed the decision.

The deal resolves some 3,000 lawsuits filed by state and local governments, Native American tribes, unions, hospitals and others who claimed the company's marketing of prescription opioids helped spark and continue an overdose epidemic linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. in the last two decades.

The plan will use company profits and $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets from members of the Sackler family to pay some individual victims amounts expected to range from $3,500 to $48,000, and help fund opioid treatment and prevention programs across the U.S.

Members of the Sackler family are also required to get out of the opioid business worldwide in time.

Millions of company documents, including communications with company lawyers, are to be made public.

The changes are to take effect when the bankruptcy process is finalized; the earliest that could be is in December.

The attorneys generals from the states of Connecticut, Maryland, Washington and the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee have all announced appeals. Their chief objection is that members of the wealthy Sackler family would be granted protection from lawsuits over opioids.

For many people in recovery from opioid addictions or who have lost loved ones to overdoses, the deal is infuriating.

Ellen Isaacs, a mother whose son died from an overdose, filed court papers requesting Drain not accept the plan. At a hearing on Monday, she gave a passionate some sometimes tearful 40-minute speech on her request. Like other activists, she asserted that Sackler family members — who have never been charged with criminal wrongdoing — are getting away with crimes, and that politicians and courts are not doing enough to end the opioid epidemic.

“The attorneys are playing games on paper and humans are dying,” she said.

Drain said the money from the settlement would help avert more deaths, even if it will come too late for Isaacs' son.

“I did not become a judge to get things wrong,” he told her.

He stood by his confirmation of the plan.

At the hearing, Drain also said he would approve a request from Purdue to use nearly $7 million to start setting up the funds that will distribute settlement money to victims, government entities and others. He also, for the third year, approved a plan of incentive payments for Purdue executives if they meet certain goals.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration to move public lands agency back to Washington from Colorado

    Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the move during a meeting with BLM employees on Friday, the agency said in a statement. Interior is the agency that oversees BLM. The announcement comes two years after the Republican Trump administration said putting BLM's headquarters in the West, where most federal lands are located, would save taxpayers $50 million and bring officials closer to the areas they serve.

  • Biden adds measles to list of diseases that could require quarantine

    President Biden signed an executive order on Friday to add measles to a list of communicable diseases that could require quarantine. Why it matters: After having practically eradicated measles from the U.S. almost two decades ago, a growing anti-vaccination movement has led to a resurgence of the highly contagious virus in recent years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in 2019 after multi-coun

  • If You've Purchased Chicken in the Past Decade, You May Be Eligible for a Settlement

    Six major chicken producers have agreed to a $181 million payout over alleged price-fixing.

  • Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain," Barra said in an online interview. A GM spokesman declined to comment further on how the company might shift its supply chain.

  • Prince Andrew suffers setback in sex assault case as judge refuses to unseal document

    The Duke of York has suffered an early setback in his US sex assault case after a judge refused to unseal a document that could invalidate the damages claim.

  • She demanded a hospital treat her husband's covid-19 with ivermectin. A judge said no.

    After her husband was infected with the coronavirus and entered an intensive care unit this month, Angela Underwood pushed the Louisville hospital that was treating him to administer ivermectin, the deworming drug some people have used to treat or prevent covid-19 in recent months. She sued Norton Brownsboro Hospital after it allegedly refused to administer the treatment to Lonnie Underwood, 58, without a court order and supervision by a doctor with the authority to do so.Subscribe to The Post M

  • Chicago gas station owners say city inspectors shutting them down for minor violations and ‘racist reasons’

    Multiple gas station and convenience store owners across Chicago are calling on the City Council to investigate what they allege are mass shutdowns of their businesses as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s strategy to reduce violence. At a news conference earlier this week, about 15 owners gathered at the shuttered Falcon Fuel station in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side. They alleged ...

  • A Florida BBQ restaurant shut down after being left with just 4 employees. 'No one wants to work,' its owner said.

    Bubbalou's Bodacious Bar-B-Que said it paid good wages but simply could not find enough staff to keep its Winter Park, Florida, restaurant open.

  • Coca-Cola's New York distributor says it's short of truckers, after a supermarket CEO complained he was struggling to get hold of the beverage giant's products

    Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, which distributes Coca-Cola's products, said it was offering signing bonuses and free classes to plug a trucker shortage.

  • Google faces calls to compensate thousands of underpaid temp workers after 'massive moral failing' uncovered

    The tech giant said the situation 'not been handled consistent with the high standards to which we hold ourselves as a company.'

  • Erika Jayne Claps Back at Hater Who Says She's Too "Smart" to Shop at T.J. Maxx

    After being sued for $25 million, Erika Jayne was spotted shopping at T.J. Maxx this week, ​prompting some to criticize her bargain-hunting. However, Erika clarified, "I shopped there for years."

  • Judge invites Prince Andrew to request unsealing of records

    Prince Andrew can request the unsealing of a 2009 settlement agreement that his lawyer claims protects him from a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a girl two decades ago, a U.S. judge said Thursday. Judge Loretta A. Preska in Manhattan said in a written order that the prince can seek the information to support arguments that the agreement between Virginia Giuffre and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein disallow her lawsuit against the prince. Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

  • Iron Ore’s Brutal Collapse Below $100 Flags More Trouble Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore fell below $100 a metric ton for the first time in 14 months as China’s moves to clean up its heavy-polluting industrial sector drive down demand for the steel.Futures prices sank to as low as $99.50 on the Singapore Exchange and wavered around $100 through the overnight trading session, which is daytime trading hours in the U.S. Iron ore has plunged more than 55% since peaking in May as the world’s biggest steelmaker intensifies production curbs to meet a target for lowe

  • Employers are spying on Americans at home with ‘tattleware’. It’s time to track them instead

    Delivery drivers and warehouse workers are already monitored relentlessly. Now white-collar employees are getting a taste of surveillance capitalism ‘Studies on work-from-home programs tend to show that people are actually more productive, but employers are still terrified that their time is being wasted. Little concern, of course, is displayed when employers waste their employees’ time.’ Photograph: Alamy The corporate handwringing started at almost the same time as the lockdown orders: “But if

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden's shaky claims on jobs, gasoline

    Boasting that government policies can make a difference in improving the economy, President Joe Biden went too far Thursday in taking credit for job growth since taking office. Jeffery Born, an energy-markets expert at Northeastern University, said current gasoline prices are partly a result of production and refining capacity that was knocked offline by Hurricane Ida and other factors – even a shortage of tanker drivers.

  • Andrew Cuomo’s initial refusal to resign echoes executive harassment dilemmas for employers

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stubbornly fought sexual harassment charges, as many executives do in business. Scott Heins/Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden and many other public leaders called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after an official report in August concluded that Cuomo had “engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and state law.” Even before the report was released, many New York politicians had called for Cuomo to resign after a growing number of women alle

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Only 30% of Americans Have Achieved This Huge Retirement Milestone. Have You?

    Retirement savings statistics usually highlight how badly people are doing at preparing for their future, but one stat in Transamerica's latest retirement survey bucks this trend: Approximately 30% of households have saved $250,000 or more for retirement already. Most of us can fortunately count upon Social Security to help us with some of our retirement costs so we don't have to rely solely upon our personal savings. Most people will need $1 million or more to retire comfortably, but the only way to know what you'll need is to put together a retirement plan that takes your health and lifestyle into account.

  • Chinese Phone Giant Cuts Jobs After Going Up Against Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- Smartphone maker Oppo is cutting around 20% of staff in key software and device teams after it merged operations with affiliate OnePlus, the first major consolidation in a Chinese mobile industry struggling with chip shortages and Covid-triggered economic shocks.Oppo, which in 2016 became the country’s top-selling brand, is retrenching after expanding too rapidly on the hiring front in recent years and attacking a premium segment dominated by Apple Inc., people familiar with the m

  • China losing battle to sell its 'win-win' deals to Congolese

    Much has ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, but not the march of Sino-Congolese friendship. Or so the Chinese embassy in Kinshasha is keen to show, amid growing scrutiny of Beijing's activities in the mineral-rich nation.