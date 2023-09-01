OYFS cases under advisement by judge after hearing

Sep. 1—Lackawanna County Judge James Gibbons did not issue an immediate ruling Friday regarding the fate of prosecutions against five current and former Office of Youth and Family Services staffers.

After more than an hour of arguments, Gibbons said he would take the positions of defense attorneys and prosecutors under advisement. He did not indicate when a ruling would come.

"This is a very serious matter," Gibbons said. "There is a lot hanging in the balance for everybody."

The hearing Friday came after weeks of back-and-forth legal filings on a defense motion to quash the criminal cases against the five from OYFS on claims the staffers are immune from prosecution under the law and that the district attorney's office did not establish a case they endangered children and failed to report child abuse.

Those facing prosecution are caseworkers Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, and Erik Krauser, 46, of Dickson City, retired caseworker Randy Ramik, 57, of Clarks Green, and supervisors Sadie Coyne (O'Day), 34, of Scranton and Bryan Walker, 51, of Archbald.

