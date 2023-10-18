Oyster outrage: Woman's date sneaks out after she eats 48 oysters in viral TikTok video

An Atlanta woman has gone viral after she posted a TikTok video of her eating 48 oysters and how she was left footing the bill when her date snuck out.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video has racked up over 5 million views, close to 400,000 likes and 27,000 comments.

The woman who goes by EquanaB on the social media platform with the handle @equanaaa said she finally went on a date with a man who had been pursuing her after he asked her out for drinks.

“Today I was bored, and I had some time,” she said.

She met the man at Fontaine’s Oyster House which had a special on a platter of oysters for $15. Each platter came with 12 oysters.

The woman ordered one platter, then another, then another, and then another.

“When the fourth one came out he was looking at me crazy.” she said in the viral video. "I’m like, ‘Baby, you invited me out, and Imma eat. I was coming anyway. I ain’t gon’ lie; now I wouldn’t had did all that, but I did all that.”

She continued, “It was so good. I had to.”

Fontaine’s general manager, Kelcey Flanagan, told Rolling Stone that people taking extreme advantage of the $15 special is not uncommon.

“I will say, it had been a minute since I had a single female eat that many,” Flanagan said. “But then, you know, she was eating crackers and things like that. But yeah, she put it away. It’s pretty impressive.”

The woman can be heard loudly slurping away at the oysters in her video.

Her date only ordered one drink, but her oyster slurp power hour was only the start. The woman then ordered a whole other entrée of crab cakes and red potatoes. That's in addition to the multiple lemon drop martini's she drank.

But while oysters may be thought to be an aphrodisiac, the woman's date appeared to think "aphrodisi-YUCK," because according to the video, he left to use the restroom and never returned.

“...He was going to the bathroom and never come back? I’m like, hold on. It’s been 10, 20, 30 minutes,” she said.

A confrontation over text messages

The woman paid the bill that came out to close to $200, but confronted her date for bailing out on her over text.

“Running out on a tab is crazyyy,” she texted the man, according to screenshots she posted.

Her date responds: “I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food. I can Cash App the total for the drinks.”

But while the woman was offended by her dates treatment, others seemed to think she was in the wrong.

'48 oysters is insane': social media weighs in

Many TikTok users gave their opinions on the matter by way of comments on the woman's original video:

"He literally said can we meet for drinks then you proceeded to slurp down half the ocean," one user commented.

Another wrote: "It’s giving “PERHAPS NOT !”

Others thought the amount of oysters she consumed was unhealthy.

"You eating 48 oysters, a whole meal and multiple drinks in that short window is INSANE."

Some were bothered by the woman's table manners.

"Idk what’s worse, the 48 oysters as an APPETIZER or the insane slurping and smacking," one comment read.

Another said: "The audacity to ask WHATS NEXT after 50 oysters is INSANE."

