Oyster River fifth-graders vote in NH kid governor election

Oyster River Middle School fifth-grade students cast ballots in the NH Kid Governor election in Durham Town Hall.

DURHAM – Oyster River Middle School fifth-grade students participated in the democratic process and cast votes in the annual NH Kid Governor election.

Students walked from the school to Durham Town Hall, where clerks checked them in and handed them a ballot. Students entered voting booths and dropped their completed ballot in the town's voting box, which is 107 years old.

Fifth-grade teachers embedded lessons from the NH Kid Governor program into the curriculum, imparting information about the state’s three branches of government, the role of the governor, how to research issues and develop campaign platforms, and how to vote and hold elections.

Fifth-graders from across New Hampshire run for Kid Governor, creating a platform and recording a video. This year's platforms focused on issues such as increasing classroom funding, childhood hunger, animal abuse, littering, kindness and inclusion, and mental health.

Superintendent James Morse and Assistant Superintendent Suzanne Filippone joined students at Durham Town Hall, where they congratulated students for voting and recognized fifth-grader Noah Sanders, who was one of seven candidates statewide. Noah's platform focused on eliminating homelessness.

This year's program was coordinated by fifth-grade teacher Diana Pelletier.

Principal Bill Sullivan thanks the NH Kid Governor organization for its guidance and support.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Oyster River fifth-graders vote in NH Kid Governor Election