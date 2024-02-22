Oyster River School Board candidate Brian Cisneros

Brian Cisneros

Name: Brian Cisneros

Education: MBA in finance

Occupation: Business administrator - SAU 1 ConVal School District

Political or civic experience highlights: 7 years on the Oyster River School Board, 5 years as a business administrator in New Hampshire school districts

What would be your top three priorities if you are elected?: The top priority is to assist in the transition to a new Superintendent. Dr. Robert Shaps is replacing Dr. Jim Morse after 12 years of service leading the district. He will be charged with leading one of the greatest school districts and taking on the the difficult task of working on our next strategic plan. I plan on working with him closely during this process as I did during the development of our last strategic plan. This plan is extremely important as it will guide the district for the next 5-6 years. My second priority is to negotiate the new teachers contract. I have negotiated several labor contracts for both Oyster River and other districts that I have worked for. This contract is very important as we have not had a new contract since we negotiated the last one five years ago. Since this contract was last negotiated we have had high inflation, which has caused the teachers' pay to not keep up with the cost of living. This contract must balance the needs to the teachers with the needs and capacity of the district. They are the largest collective bargaining group the district has. Lastly, as the current chair of the Finance Committee, I would continue to manage the budget process. School districts are facing unprecedented challenges from a lack of state funding. This was proven during the recent ConVal lawsuit, which I am part of. Managing those challenges will be the hardest part of our future budgets. This is what I do everyday in my current position.

How should the school district handle requests to remove books from the library or curriculum?: Luckily, Oyster River has policies in place for this type of issue. Policy IJL determines how a book may be questioned if someone finds it to be inappropriate. Once a formal challenge or complaint is filed, a process takes place where it is reviewed by a committee that includes two to six members of the teaching staff, a school administrator, up to two students, two adults (not employees of the district), and one School Board member. The reconsideration committee would then review the challenged resource and judge whether it conforms to the principles of selection outlined in the ORCSD school library and instructional materials selection and reconsideration policy. This is a valuable policy as everyone should have the right to question a book, but the process should be fair and involve all the stakeholders so a fair outcome can be reached. The district already does this and it has worked very well for us.

Do you support the expansion of education freedom accounts in New Hampshire?: I do not support the expanding of EFA accounts. I understand the idea behind using an EFA account, but I think the intent is misguided. Not only is it misguided, it is vastly over budget. Recently, the New Hampshire House approved an expansion, advancing a bill to raise the income cap to 500% of the federal poverty level, up from the current 350%. The legislation, House Bill 1665, would raise the income level cap for a family of four from $109,500 under the current law, to $156,000. These EFA accounts come from the Education Trust Fund, which distributes more than a billion dollars to public schools across the state. Every dollar taken from that fund is one less dollar for public education. The EFA program also has no accountability for the school or program that the student is utilizing. In other words, is the program that the student is using actually improving the education that the student is receiving? I would understand if a student came from an underperforming school system, but what if they come from a high performing school district? Oyster River is high performing. We can account for the quality of the education we provide through test scores and graduation rates. Schools that accept the EFA funds are not held to any standard to show that they are actually improving the student's outcome. These funds should not come from sources that fund public education.

What else should voters know about your views on local schools and public education?: I have worked in public education as an administrator for several years. I teach finance as an adjunct college professor. I have managed school district budgets of up to $60 million. I have enjoyed my time on the Oyster River School Board. I am proud of my accomplishments from my time on the school board. I helped push through our cooperative football agreement with Portsmouth as well as lead the "Go Vote" committee to get the new middle school built. I was part of the design and construction committee where we were able to build the school on time and on budget. We were able to save millions for the taxpayers of the district by managing the financing of the middle school bond in a way that was well thought out. This allowed us to not spike the tax rates in the district. No other district can claim they did that with a capital project. Public education is full of people who care deeply for their students. Oyster River has the most caring and dedicated staff. A school board who does not understand or respect the relationships within a district or how it functions can be detrimental to a district. My reelection to the school board would allow this to continue.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Oyster River School Board candidate Brian Cisneros