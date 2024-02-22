Oyster River School Board candidate Stephanie Pitts

Name: Stephanie Pitts

Education: Bachelors of science in environmental management

Occupation: Safety manager

Political or civic experience highlights: None

What would be your top three priorities if you are elected?: 1. Ensure quality education is provided for all students, based on scientific principles and proven methods for education content and delivery.2. Ensure public schools remain truly public and free from bias of politics, religion, or other cultural pressures.3. Improve/ensure student safety at all educational levels. From both internal and external threats (teacher/administrative screening, visitor policies, threats and violence, etc.).

How should the school district handle requests to remove books from the library or curriculum?: An in-depth review of what is being requested to be removed, why, potential impacts to students, and any precedence for removal based on New Hampshire education policy or scientific evidence in support or refutation of removal. Overall, I don't believe any books or curriculum should be removed or banned but I also don't believe in extremes of "never" or "always." A thorough review to ensure any potentially problematic content is truly detrimental to students should be conducted.

Do you support the expansion of education freedom accounts in New Hampshire?: Yes. All children are individuals, and no two children learn things the same way. While most children are successful with in-class, traditional schooling, there are a number that would benefit from alternative schooling opportunities. I believe in ensuring quality school educations for all students.

What else should voters know about your views on local schools and public education?: I believe that public education is the cornerstone of development for young people. Not only in academic areas, but with social and economic aspects as well. Public schools in particular are vital to providing quality education to all students, regardless of economic status, race, religion, creed, etc. Public schools need to maintain the freedom to cater to all students regardless of background.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Oyster River School Board candidate Stephanie Pitts