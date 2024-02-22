Oyster River School Board candidate Kelly Ickes

Kelly Ickes

Name: Kelly Ickes

Education: Master's degree in special education and master's in organizational leadership.

Occupation: Program specialist, New Hampshire Department of Education.

Political or civic experience highlights: Moharimet PTO fundraising chair; Nerdy Girl Success advisory board.

What would be your top three priorities if you are elected?: My top three priorities would be focusing on supporting the school district with implementing mental health supports for students, expanding the connection ORCSD has with UNH to mutually benefit our organizations, and ensuring that the implementation of the multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) and universal design for learning (UDL) are an integral part of what we provide to our students.

How should the school district handle requests to remove books from the library or curriculum?: It is very important for ORCSD to have clear and concise policies on how to handle parent or community requests in a variety of situations. These policies would ensure teachers, administrators, and other school staff have the information they need to respond, as needed. It is important for the school district to support the expertise that the school staff has and trust their judgements when it comes to decisions related to library materials and curriculum concepts being taught to our students. One way to make sure there is continued support from parents and the community is to work collaboratively to understand any concerns. Providing opportunities for open communication should occur in a variety of way, such as surveys, open forums, and informational materials that people can go to to gain more information.

Do you support the expansion of education freedom accounts in New Hampshire?: The Oyster River School District is a highly desired school district. It is one that many families purposely settle in so that their children have the ability to attend Oyster River. With the education freedom account, families who didn't have the ability to move to Lee, Madbury or Durham may be able to send their children to our school district. It would expand our ability to engage and grow successful life-long learners outside of our three towns. I do feel it needs to be managed carefully, so that the number of students entering our school district doesn't become overwhelming and ensures Oyster River can maintain our dedication and high standards in meeting the needs of all learners.

What else should voters know about your views on local schools and public education?: I am a strong supporter of public schools that provide rich and diverse opportunities for all students. We need to challenge our students academically and provide a variety of avenues for students to demonstrate their passion. Educational opportunities should be accessible and inclusive so that all students grow as individuals. Our students deserve teachers, administrators, and school staff that care about them and seek out new and unique ways to help them grow academically and personally.

I am a former special education teacher and have worked in the education field for over 20 years. These experiences inform who I am as a parent and as a community member. I feel the Oyster River community is highly informed and involved in making our school district the amazing place it is for our students. I look forward to helping shape the future of our great school district, honoring our foundation and learning from it in a way that moves us all forward together.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Oyster River School Board candidate Kelly Ickes