Oz, Fetterman go head-to-head in Pa. Senate debate

ABC News

The highly anticipated debate in the Pennsylvania's Senate race was held Tuesday night -- the only time this fall that Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman shared a stage, as they each vie for a seat that could tip the balance in Congress' evenly divided top chamber. Considerable attention in the debate, hosted by Nexstar, was on Fetterman's health: The lieutenant governor suffered a stroke in May that sidelined him for three months and left him with lingering symptoms, including halting speech. Fetterman had monitors on stage to transcribe words in real time and acknowledged early on in the hour that he would be occasionally stumbling over and confusing his words.