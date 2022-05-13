Ozark County sheriff says family went missing during 'religious sabbatical' to Florida

Jennifer Ruggles, 30, sits beside Justin Ruggles, 32, in this undated photo. The couple and their child have been reported missing.

The Ozark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a young family who hasn't been heard from since early March.

Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a "religious sabbatical" to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Jennifer's family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.

Since April 12, however, investigators have not picked up on any new activity from the family, according to the release.

A missing persons report for the family was filed on May 5, 2022.

Those with information on the Ruggles family are asked to call the Ozark County Sheriff's Office at 417-679-4633.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Family missing following 'religious sabbatical' to south Florida