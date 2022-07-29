Ozark County woman Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder in daughter's death

Rebecca Ruud next to one of her attorneys during her trial in June.

An Ozark County woman accused of killing her 16-year-old autistic daughter has been found not guilty of murder.

In a decision handed down Friday, Judge Calvin Holden announced that Rebecca Ruud was not guilty of murder, first or second degree, in the 2017 death of Savannah Leckie near Theodosia.

Holden, who presided over Ruud's bench trial in June, did find Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, a Class E felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

Savannah's burned up remains were found on Ruud's property in August 2017, and Ruud and her husband Robert Peat Jr. were charged with murder shortly after that.

At Ruud's trial, the state presented its case that Ruud had killed Savannah and then burned the girl's body to destroy the evidence.

Ruud's defense argued, however, that Savannah had killed herself and that Ruud panicked upon finding the body and burned it. Ruud admitted to as much in a 2017 recording played at the trial.

During the trial, the state presented evidence that Ruud had abused Savannah and called a former inmates who testified that Ruud had confessed to her that she had killed Savannah.

The defense, meanwhile, focused their attention during the trial on Savannah's mental health and possible suicidal ideations.

Ultimately, Judge Holden — a Greene County judge who had been assigned the case after a change of venue — did not feel the state had met its burden of proof for the murder charges.

"I have worked on this case/verdict for over 50 hours trying to find evidence that the court could be firmly convinced, beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty of murder," Holden wrote in his verdict. "Finally, the court has determined there is not enough evidence to meet this burden of proof; it should not take more than 50 hours to become firmly convinced of murder."

Ruud is scheduled to be sentenced in September on the abandonment of a corpse charge.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder in Savannah Leckie's death