OZARK MBB PULL AWAY FROM CCC IN VICTORY

Last year, Amini, a Kenya-based climate tech startup using data from satellites to offer insights on crop health and track farming progress, announced pre-seed and seed rounds six months apart. Not only did the startup manage to raise rounds in quick succession, which was commonplace a few years back but now rare even for early-stage startups, but it also pulled in some heavy backers, including Salesforce Ventures, Female Founders Fund, and Pale Blue Dot. This scenario reflects events of the fintech boom, only this time, climate tech is the trendy investment opportunity now.