Ozark teen charged with murder for allegedly supplying fentanyl to girl who overdosed

A teenager from Ozark is charged with murder after police say he sold fentanyl to a 16-year-old girl who overdosed and died in September.

Jacob Sayre, 17, is charged with second-degree murder under Missouri's felony murder rule, which holds defendants culpable if they commit a felony and someone dies as a result. The underlying felony in this case is delivery of a controlled substance.

The victim, who is not named in publicly available court documents, was found dead in her bedroom Sept. 4 with a credit card, a rolled up $20 bill and a cut blue pill on her night stand.

Court documents say Ozark police searched the girl's phone and discovered Snapchat messages with Sayre in which the victim arranged the night before to purchase a "perc" pill — presumably the prescription opioid painkiller percocet.

An autopsy later revealed the victim had a lethal dose of fentanyl, a more potent opioid painkiller often associated with overdose deaths, in her system.

Court documents say police then interviewed Sayre, and since his parents were out of town they consented to Sayre's brother acting as his guardian. During the interview, documents say, Sayre said he obtained a pill that he believed to be a "perc" from a friend in Springfield and then sold it to the victim, who he knew through church, advising her to cut the pill into quarters before consuming it to be safe.

Since Sayre is 17, the case was originally filed in juvenile court, but a judge ruled last week that Sayre should be charged as an adult. He was booked into the Christian County Jail and later released on bond.

Sayre's attorney Kristin Jones declined to answer specific questions about the case, saying they were disappointed the case was moved to adult court but they were prepared to proceed.

"It's an incredibly tragic case," Jones said. "It's highly emotional. It needs to be tried in the court and not on the news or social media."

If convicted, Sayre faces a possible life sentence.

