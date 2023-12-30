Ozarks cave expert leading restoration efforts in Fantastic Caverns

Fantastic Caverns is being restored over this fall and winter with help from Ozarks cave expert Jonathan Beard.

Fantastic Caverns’ cave formations include an awe-inspiring display of columns, cave pearls, draperies, flowstones, stalactites and stalagmites. Early on in the cave's history, some of these natural wonders suffered from the effects of human activities within the cave. Beard, a founding member of the Springfield Plateau Grotto caving club, veteran Ozarks cave expert and researcher, and dedicated cave restoration specialist, is working diligently to mend breaks and further protect these fragile formations.

While some caves have endured more severe damage before the importance of preservation was widely recognized, Fantastic Caverns was fortunate to escape major harm from people destroying or harvesting formations. However, Fantastic Caverns is not immune to the ongoing challenges of repairing past damage and is committed to maintaining the natural beauty of the cave for future generations, and that's where cave expert Beard steps in.

Jonathan Beard explains his restoration efforts to a fellow cave enthusiast. Beard is restoring damaged cave formations in Fantastic Caverns.

Beard possesses a deep understanding of the delicate ecosystems that exist within Ozarks caves. Like many caves in the Ozarks, the ecosystem within Fantastic Caverns relies on the unique geology and hydrology of the karst landscape in the area to develop and maintain the cave system. He knows that every drop of water that infiltrates into the cave from the ground above plays a crucial role in shaping the formations within. This is why he painstakingly pairs each repaired stalactite with its corresponding stalagmite, and vice versa, ensuring that mineral-rich water droplets follow their natural course, nurturing the natural subterranean sculptures.

"We believe that by restoring the cave's formations, we provide our guests an opportunity to see and experience Fantastic Caverns as it should be,” said Hubert Heck, spokesperson for Fantastic Caverns. “The work Jonathan Beard is doing inside Fantastic Caverns has provided interested cavers a chance to apprentice his restoration work, allowing cave restoration as a field to grow and develop.”

A tripod stabilizes a cave repair.

Beard's cave restoration work is a testament to the enduring commitment to conservation and environmental stewardship here in the Ozarks. He has restored numerous formations in a number of caves throughout the Ozarks, including 1,140 repairs in Fantastic Caverns, 954 repairs in Breakdown Cave, 235 repairs in Fisher Cave of Meramec State Park, and 78 repairs in Bluff Cave of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

Fantastic Caverns, located in Springfield, offers a ride-through experience. Visitors can climb aboard a Jeep-drawn tram and explore the cave's formations, experiencing a unique subterranean world. The preservation and restoration of this natural wonder are a top priority to ensure its beauty remains unspoiled for future generations.

The public is invited to witness Beard's restoration effort and experience the splendor of nature's underground artwork.

For more information, visit CaveScience.org or call 417-833-2010.

