Ozarks homeless alliance wins $1.3M grant; Reliable Subaru donates 480 coats to kids

Be a Healthy Heart Hero

For the sixth consecutive year, the CoxHealth Foundation has launched the Heroes for Healthy Hearts campaign.

Throughout February, individuals can support local cardiac patients by purchasing a $5 heart online. With every donation, a banner displayed in the Wheeler Heart and Vascular Center lobby will visually highlight the funds raised to support the Wheeler Heart and Vascular Fund.

Every donation made remains in our community to support local cardiac patients — after events such as heart attacks — through medications, travel expenses, rehabilitation, and more.

Patients looking to learn more about how to benefit from the funds raised for cardiac care at CoxHealth can contact the Foundation at 417-269-7150.

Donations can be made online at coxhealthfoundation.com/event/heros-for-healthy-heart-campaign or by mail to the CoxHealth Foundation, P.O. Box 8131, Springfield, MO 65890.

Reliable Subaru donates coats for kids

Reliable Subaru, in collaboration with United Way of the Ozarks and Operation Warm, has provided 480 coats to children across the Ozarks. The coats were delivered to UWO on Jan. 29 at an event bringing together representatives from Subaru and UWO nonprofit partners.

Eight United Way of the Ozarks’ nonprofit partners are distributing the warmth, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, CASA, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Council of Churches, Developmental Center of the Ozarks, KVC Missouri and Ozarks Literacy Council.

The Subaru Loves to Help initiative aligns with United Way of the Ozarks’ commitment to championing children across the Ozarks region.

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need.

Learning Enhancement Grants offered

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is accepting applications for the Coover/Rural Schools Partnership Learning Enhancement Grant Program. The CFO is administering this program on behalf of the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, a private foundation managed by Commerce Trust Company.

With $80,000 available, the program will support projects that enhance the learning experience for K-12 students in rural schools. Members of the CFO’s Rural Schools Partnership, which include about 100 school districts and school foundations, are eligible to apply for up to $5,000. Funding priorities include classroom materials, supplies and technology, as well as educator training.

The CFO founded the Rural Schools Partnership in 2009 as part of its regional commitment because schools are anchors for rural communities. Through the partnership, the CFO manages funds for rural school districts and school foundations. In addition to the collaboration with the Coover Charitable Foundation, key programs include the Ozarks Teacher Corps and the Youth Empowerment Project.

School partners can find more information and begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Applications must be submitted by 11:45 p.m. March 7.

Homelessness alliance awarded HUD grants

The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness, covering Springfield/Greene, Christian and Webster counties, was awarded funds for eligible projects to help prevent homelessness across the region.

On Jan. 29, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development formally announced awards of the FY2023 Continuum of Care grant. The OAEH was awarded a total of $1,348,661, which is an increase of $145,495 over FY2022’s award. These grant awards will be directly distributed to local organizations.

The projects funded include Department of Mental Health – SCG Shelter Plus Care, $223,232; FosterAdopt Connect – YouthConnect Center, $129,200; Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri – CoC RRH, $132,882; Institute for Community Alliances – Renewal HMIS, $32,000; Institute for Community Alliances – HMIS Expansion, $82,703; City of Springfield – CoC Planning Grant, $59,074; The Kitchen Inc. – Chronic PSH, $158,679; The Kitchen, Inc. – CoC PSH, $162,890; The Kitchen, Inc. – RRH Families, $287,258; The Kitchen, Inc. – RRH Youth, $80,743.

To learn more about the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness, visit cpozarks.org/programs/ozarks-alliance-to-end-homelessness/.

Elevate Work starts March 25

Elevate Branson’s next Elevate Work class will begin March 25.

The nine-week program is held weekly 6-8:30 p.m., with a dinner served at 5 p.m. Transportation, childcare and dinner are free.

Application fee is $20, but classes are free.

To apply, visit elevatebranson.org/elevate-work-student-application-2/.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Ozarks homeless alliance wins grant; Reliable Subaru donates 480 coats