Ozark's new school police chief has experience as patrol deputy, military police

John Wilkerson, a sergeant with the Christian County Sheriff's Office, has been hired as the next director of school police for the Ozark district.

Wilkerson will start July 1, taking over for Capt. Mark Deeds, who is retiring from the post after 13 years in the Ozark district and nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

The school board approved the hiring during a special meeting Feb. 5.

Wilkerson has worked as a school resource officer in the district since 2018. He is assigned to the Ozark Innovation Center, which is also the district's headquarters.

“Sgt. Wilkerson will continue to lead our school resource officers with the same high standards that we have come to expect,” said Kim Fitzpatrick, executive director of student services, in a Thursday news release.

“He brings years of experience and continues to keep up on trends in the training, which is imperative in the fast-changing world of law enforcement.”

Wilkerson has been in law enforcement for 23 years, primarily working as a patrol deputy with the Christian County Sheriff's Office before moving into the SRO role. He is a retired member of the U.S. Army's Military Police.

“I am honored to be able to continue to serve the Ozark school district in this new role,” Wilkerson said. “It will truly be a humbling privilege to lead an incredible SRO team that is so responsive to the needs of the students, staff and community.”

Asked about Wilkerson's pay, the district said the position starts at $61,500 but may be adjusted based on years of experience.

In the release, Fitzpatrick said the retiring Deeds has garnered respect in the region and across Missouri.

"He has a true passion for keeping our schools safe and has built one of the best school police departments in the state,” Fitzpatrick said. “He is one of the leaders in our Ozark community and his daily presence in the halls of Ozark schools will greatly be missed."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Ozark hires John wilkerson as district's next school police chief