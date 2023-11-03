Ozaukee sheriff's deputy shot, killed person in Grafton, DOJ says

An Ozaukee County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a person Thursday believed to be armed with a firearm, the Wisconsin Department of Justice says.

The incident took place in Grafton at about 11 a.m. The DOJ said the sheriff's office was attempting to pull over and arrest a person for outstanding felony warrants when the subject fled.

The sheriff's office deployed a tire deflation device and the subject's vehicle came to a rest near the 900 block of Lakefield Road. The subject then fled on foot to a nearby tree line, according to the DOJ.

Deputies pursued the person and the DOJ said an initial investigation shows "the subject presented a weapon." A deputy then discharged their firearm, striking the person.

The DOJ said lifesaving measures were performed but the person died from their injuries at the scene. A firearm was recovered. No officers were injured.

The DOJ said deputies were wearing their bodycams. The DOJ typically releases footage from incidents after several weeks.

The deputy who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative assignment, per standard protocol.

