How Ozempic helped an unassuming businessman become the most influential person of 2023

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen’s mornings begin the same way: a 6.30am wake-up and a bowl of overnight oats, before driving his electric BMW iX to work in Bagsværd, 12km north west of Copenhagen. It is 8am by the time he arrives at Novo Nordisk’s HQ – a building designed to resemble an insulin molecule – where his office looks out onto a lush green empire; one that this year became the most valuable in the world.

Under Jørgensen’s leadership as president and CEO, Ozempic and Wegovy (for diabetes and weight loss treatment respectively) have become household names; this week, the Financial Times declared him its Person of the Year. (A few months earlier, TIME magazine ranked Novo on its list of the year’s 100 most influential companies.) Marcus Schindler, the company’s chief scientific officer, said 57-year-old Jørgensen would be “to some degree, embarrassed” by the acclaim; when I put it to him, he responds with trademark reserve, calling this week’s accolade “a testament to all colleagues. It is a recognition of Novo Nordisk as a company, of our entire team, and of our history.”

It is no accident that, in a world where more than 1 billion people are obese, Novo’s pioneering medication is being hailed as a defining factor for our future. After Wegovy, a weekly semaglutide injection, was shown in clinical trials to reduce users’ body weight by 15 per cent, demand built to a crescendo this year, triggering global shortages, a race for competing jabs to hit the market, an annual profit margin higher than Denmark’s GDP and a market cap of $359bn, compared with Coca-Cola’s $250bn.

Wegovy’s weight loss benefits were discovered as an accidental by-product while manufacturing insulin - Carsten Snejbjerg

Wegovy can be prescribed for obesity at the regular prescription price in the UK, or bought for around £295 for a 2.4mg dose from pharmacies like Superdrug. Its use has also become de rigueur in celebrity circles, with the likes of Elon Musk, Sharon Osbourne and a handful of Kardashians among those admitting its role in their sudden slimming. Not bad, given its weight loss benefits were discovered as an accidental byproduct while manufacturing insulin, as the company has been doing for a century (and is now responsible for half of the world’s supply).

Jørgensen, described as ‘tall, thin and thoughtful,’ has played the long game at Novo, joining its graduate scheme in 1991 as an economist in its healthcare, economy and planning department. Liz Hewitt, who served on the company board until 2021, helped choose Jørgensen for the top role: “He’s ambitious, he’s accountable and he treats everybody with respect,” she told the FT of the man in dark-rimmed spectacles. He “embodies Danish culture with a global hue”.

Jørgensen’s low-key nature has been mirrored in Novo’s quiet rise to the top. “You can call him ‘the listening leader’,” says Bent Dalager, a partner at KPMG with whom he has been close friends for almost 40 years. “The listening is coupled with a desire to understand what drives the people that work with him and why they react as they do. And he is very humble.” Dalager, who met Jørgensen at a volleyball club, says: “but don’t get him wrong – he wants to make an impact.”

The FT praised Jørgensen, who became CEO in 2017 after 26 years at the company, “for his role conducting this model of patient, persistent but transformational innovation.” It sets him apart from other bigwig chief execs like Bernard Arnault of LVMH (whose portfolio includes Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy), the world’s most valuable company prior to Novo’s meteoric rise, who sold his private jet last year after internet activists began tracking his skyward jollies. Jørgensen flies commercial – in spite of earning £6.5m in 2022, and presiding over 42,000 global staff – with humility instilled in him from growing up on the family farm near Viborg, central Denmark. Mucking out the pigs with his three sisters made him patient, Dalager thinks. “The thing about growing is throwing out these seeds” – in this case the research into potential weight loss drugs – “and they will become something later. That’s actually a fairly good frame of mind to have if you work in the pharma industry.”

The company’s mantra, then, is that slow and steady wins the race: Bloomberg reports that in Denmark, many of Novo’s employees leave early to do the school run (Jørgensen clocks off at 6pm), and that most take the whole of July off – including the CEO, who last year visited Wimbledon on his extended summer break. He is one of only three people to hold the firm’s premier spot in 33 years; spending one’s entire career there is commonplace. Staff cheerily call one another ‘blå’, or blue, a reference to Novo’s logo.

The atmosphere is reportedly so understanding that, on an occasion where Jørgensen had to let staff go, “he actually got good feedback from most of them,” according to Dalager. “That requires both deep insight and sincere care for your employees,” he says of a management style that is “quite unusual.”

It bodes well for the world Novo is coming to rule: analysts say that this crop of next-generation weight loss drugs will be among the most lucrative ever produced. Within a day of approval, Wegovy was the second most-googled term globally, according to its head of commercial strategy; five weeks in, it was being prescribed at the same rate Saxenda – its weight loss drug predecessor – had seen in four years. Wegovy sales are forecast to reach $4.2bn in 2023, and $7.3bn 2024; Ozempic is predicted to hit $13.3bn this year, and $16.5bn next, with the company’s value almost doubling from the start of 2022 to last month, and quadrupling from 2019. (Competitors including Mounjaro and Zepbound, manufactured by Eli Lilly, help to make up a market that Barclays estimates could reach $200bn within the decade.) One Harvard business professor compared these next-generation drugs’ potential impact as being as transformative to society as that of mobile phones.

Jørgensen has been called ‘the listening leader’ - Reuters

Jørgensen is driven by what he sees as “a great sense of responsibility… I think as an industry and as a company, we have part of the key to solving some of the huge societal problems, ageing populations, chronic diseases.” He believes that the drugs – which began life at the company 32 years ago, coincidentally the year he joined – have a “huge chance of impacting the world”.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 antagonist receptor, mimicking the hormone that makes us feel full after a meal. But it only lasts minutes in the body – leading the firm’s research and development scientists to work out how to prolong its effects (which semaglutide does by sending satiety signals to the brain). The first turning point came in 2009, when the drug received approval as a diabetes treatment; a second version, targeting weight loss, came six years later, with overall body mass reduced by around five per cent. It would take a further six years for the drug to demonstrate the 15 per cent weight loss shown in the 2021 trial that has given Wegovy worldwide renown.

Pumping so much money into decades of research into obesity drugs wasn’t exactly obvious; more a reputational hazard, if other industry attempts were anything to go by. “When you look at the field of obesity medicine, most of [the drugs] were considered as either not very efficacious, or potentially also with an unattractive safety profile,” Jørgensen said. But – having risen in the ranks via non-scientific roles during postings in the Netherlands, the US and Japan – it was he who was behind the decision to conduct mass clinical trials (which can cost in the hundreds of millions of pounds), and it paid off.

As well as lining the company’s pockets handsomely for the foreseeable, there is greater societal change to play for, too. “I have many times over the years said that I believe this has the potential to be one of the most meaningful medical interventions in terms of what it does to individual patients… but also the contribution it [can make] to healthcare systems.” Along with targeting obesity, results of a clinical trial published last month showed that semaglutide can cut heart attack risk by 20 per cent in overweight patients; it is also being tested as potential Alzheimer’s treatment, with research indicating that it can ease inflammation, and improve cognitive function.

Jørgensen is now looking to expand Novo’s success via a string of new measures: designing “vaccine-type interventions” for chronic conditions, and investigating whether obesity can be prevented from ever developing. In 2024, the company will complete a late-stage trial of CagriSema (a cagrilintide-semaglutide combination), which is expected to show more significant weight loss than the semaglutide-only jabs, and share research into an obesity pill.

There are hurdles to clear, of course, with weight regain perhaps chief among them. A study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism last year showed that semaglutide patients who stopped taking the medication put on two-thirds of the weight they had lost within a year; diarrhoea, constipation and nausea are none-too-rare side effects, along with muscle loss. The European Medicines Agency is currently investigating a potential link between semaglutide and experiencing suicidal thoughts.

In the meantime, Novo is investing £4.9bn into expanding production in Denmark – a country where 18.4 per cent of the population are obese (compared with a quarter of UK adults). Jørgensen makes no bones about the importance of living well: smoking was banned on work grounds in 2020 (“I like to have a healthy workforce,” he said), and he’s partial to spin classes and cycling, kayaking on the lake next to his Copenhagen home (he also has a beach house on the Danish coast), and playing tennis with his wife, Lotte, who he met on Novo’s grad scheme. (The pair have an adult son and daughter.) He also “loves to dance,” Dalager adds, wont to show off moves that are decidedly “not stuck in the 1980s”.

While others in his position might mull cashing in and getting out while the going’s good, Jørgensen’s quiet focus prevails. Being named the world’s most valuable company is, to him, an “immense responsibility,” per one board member. A century on from the company’s beginnings, Jørgensen is clear: “we remain as committed as ever.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.