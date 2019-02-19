Is Ozner Water International Holding Limited’s (HKG:2014) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Ozner Water International Holding Limited’s (HKG:2014) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Ozner Water International Holding’s P/E ratio is 11.87. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 8.4%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ozner Water International Holding:

P/E of 11.87 = CN¥1.4 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.12 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, Ozner Water International Holding grew EPS by a whopping 62% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 4.2% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Ozner Water International Holding’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.8) for companies in the consumer durables industry is roughly the same as Ozner Water International Holding’s P/E.

SEHK:2014 PE PEG Gauge February 19th 19 More

That indicates that the market expects Ozner Water International Holding will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I inform my view byby checking management tenure and remuneration, among other things.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Ozner Water International Holding’s P/E?

Net debt totals 42% of Ozner Water International Holding’s market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Ozner Water International Holding’s P/E Ratio

Ozner Water International Holding has a P/E of 11.9. That’s higher than the average in the HK market, which is 10.7. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and it is growing earnings per share. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company