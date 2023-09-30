Ozone pollution alert issued by the NWS for North Texas Sunday

An air quality alert was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX for Sunday. The alert is for Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Hood, Johnson, Ellis and Henderson counties.

"The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Sunday, October 1, 2023. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Sunday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned," according to the NWS.

This warning is in effect until Sunday at 3:45 p.m.

Air quality alerts: Your safety roadmap by the NWS

• Stay inside if possible, particularly if you have respiratory concerns or other health problems, or are a senior or child.

• If you must go out, try to limit the amount of time you are out to strictly essential activities.

• Minimize your use of items that increase pollution, such as cars, gas-powered lawnmowers, and other vehicles.

• Do not burn debris or other items during an air quality alert.

• Stay Informed - Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite weather news station.

Source: The National Weather Service

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, artificial intelligence software that retrieves information from the National Weather Service and applies it to templates on our website. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.