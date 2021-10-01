Ozy Media Is Shutting Down After Damaging New York Times Report

Ryan Grenoble
·1 min read

Ozy Media, a troubled media startup recently accused of highly questionable business practices, is shutting down.

The embattled company faced harsh scrutiny following a startling New York Times story this week.

The story recalled a meeting earlier this year in which Ozy co-founder Samir Rao impersonated a YouTube executive on a conference call with prospective investors and painted a glowing profile of the company’s content on the video platform.

Ozy’s other co-founder, Carlos Watson, blamed the incident on a mental health crisis. The company’s board declined to investigate, casting it as an unfortunate, one-time event.

Watson did not immediately respond to calls for comment. He dismissed the initial Times story as a “ridiculous hitjob” in a response on social media.

News of the incident prompted renewed examination of the company, which has faced accusations of inflating its web traffic. Major advertisers proceeded to pause their campaigns with the company, and high-profile staff, including Ozy chairman Marc Lasry and ex-BBC journalist Katty Kay, quit.

“At Ozy, we have been blessed with a remarkable team of dedicated staff,” the company said in a statement to Ben Smith, who authored the Times piece. “Many of them are world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude, and who are wonderful colleagues. It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy’s doors.”

Smith previously worked as editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed, HuffPost’s parent company.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Marc Lasry, chairman of embattled media org Ozy, resigns

    Marc Lasry, the hedge-fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who was named chairman of embattled media organization Ozy earlier this month, has resigned from its board. “I believe that going forward Ozy requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I do not have particular expertise,” Lasry said in a statement Thursday. Ozy has seen a snowballing crisis after a New York Times story earlier this week said the company's chief operating officer, Samir Rao, impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with Goldman Sachs while attempting to raise money from the investment bank, a potential case of securities fraud.

  • Ozy Media Chairman Marc Lasry Resigns

    The company continues to face criticism in the wake of a New York Times exposé

  • Ozy Media is shutting down, amid fraud allegations

    Embattled media startup Ozy Media threw in the towel on Friday afternoon, announcing that it would shut down. This comes less than a week after the New York Times first reported on securities fraud allegations, which was followed by a series of stories that shed a negative light on the company's business and management practices.Why it matters: Ozy told Axios earlier this year that it had 75 full-time employees, all of whom are now out of a job. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Murdoch poaches Good Morning Britain boss for new TV channel

    Rupert Murdoch has poached the executive driving ITV's Good Morning Britain and Peston for his insurgent current affairs channel spearheaded by Piers Morgan.

  • Ozy Media to Cease Operations Amid Tumult

    The digital-media startup faced high-profile defections and pullback from some major advertisers after a New York Times article raised questions about its business practices.

  • Wisconsin State Fair CEO & executive director announces retirement

    Kathleen O'Leary was the first woman in State Fair Park history to serve as CEO and executive director

  • Ozy Media Chairman Marc Lasry Resigns, as Company Faces More Scrutiny

    Billionaire businessman Marc Lasry, who had just been named chairman of Ozy Media earlier this month, is the latest figure to cut ties with the crumbling organization. In a statement, Lasry said he would continue to be an investor in Ozy, but he felt he didn’t have the skills necessary to steer the company out […]

  • Golden Globes won't get a NBC reprieve as first-ever CEO joins HFPA

    In its latest step toward its promised 'transformational change,' the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. has appointed an interim CEO.

  • Found comes out of stealth with $32M in funding, former Bumble exec as its new CEO

    Found, a startup focused on weight care management, is emerging from stealth today with $32 million in total funding and the news that it has appointed former Bumble COO Sarah Jones Simmer as its new chief executive. Found was incubated at Atomic, a San Francisco-based venture studio in the spring of 2020. Earlier this year, it raised $24 million in a Series A round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Atomic, with participation from Define Ventures.

  • OLAPLEX CEO on taking the company public

    JuE Wong, OLAPLEX CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's market debut and the future of the haircare industry.&nbsp;

  • Green Building Expert Keith Amann Named 2021 LEED Fellow

    WSP USA vice president for Built Ecology and sustainability strategy leader is recognized for commitment to creating healthier, more sustainable and resilient communities.

  • CourMed CEO on being first recipient of Microsoft's capital fund

    Derrick L. Miles, CourMed CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Anjalee Khemlani to disucss his company being selected as the first to receive Microsoft’s $50 million capital fund to support small businesses.&nbsp;

  • Ozy announces it is shutting down, following bombshell New York Times report

    "It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy's doors," the company's board of directors wrote.

  • Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson Resigns From NPR Board

    The move is the latest setback for the founder of the embattled digital media company

  • Industry Moves: Everlane Taps Former Deckers Executive as CEO + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Allianz asset management head Jacqueline Hunt stepping down from board

    Allianz's head of asset management Jacqueline Hunt is stepping down from the board, the company said in a statement on Thursday, after a scandal over billions of dollars in hedge fund losses prompted a restructuring of the firm's management. Hunt will be replaced by Allianz's chief executive of the life insurance business in Germany, Andreas Wimmer. It said earlier in September it was speeding up succession planning for its management board, including for Hunt, following the closure of some of its U.S. investment funds last year.

  • Rick Klausner to step down as Lyell Immunopharma executive chairman

    Klausner, who headed the National Cancer Institute for many years, is a well-respected investor in biotech companies and has reportedly been tagged as CEO of Altos Labs, an aging-focused startup setting up shop in Redwood City.

  • Chief legal officer at ODP will also step down ahead of spinoff maneuver

    Another ODP Corp. VP will vacate his C-suite role in 2022 as the Boca Raton company executes its spinoff plan. In the retailer's second resignation announced in less than a month, David Bleisch on Sept. 24 told Office Depot's parent company (Nasdaq: ODP) that he will step down from his position as chief legal officer, effective April 30. "It has been a wonderful experience to be a part of the leadership at The ODP Corporation and I am delighted to have participated in its ongoing transformation," Bleisch stated in a news release.