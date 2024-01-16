Ozzy Gibson is called 'the fixer' for a reason. LMAS and Louisville are lucky to have him.

I, like many, was disappointed in Ms. Jennifer Chappel's critical comments regarding Ozzy Gibson's appointment (Re-appointment, actually) to the Louisville Metro Animal Shelter. I have met Ms. Chappel, and have a good rapport with her. However, in her original statements she denigrated the selection of someone who was previously "just a police officer" (slightly paraphrased). The Courier Journal article also said that, "Prior to joining Metro Government, Gibson was a Louisville Metro Police officer."

I was "just a police officer" — as were many hundreds before me — and have gone on to hold other positions. I am proud of my service and I believe that service and my previous experience as an officer, detective and Commanding Officer set me up to be successful in my post police career.

So, it is true that Gibson was a police officer. However, it does not accurately describe Ozzy's experience and role. He was the deputy chief of the LMPD; the second highest position within the department which requires a great deal of skill and expertise beyond simply enforcing the law (that said, he also happened to have been an outstanding police officer in general). He also performed exceptionally in his role as Deputy Chief.

Deputy Chief Ozzy Gibson, center, bows his head in prayer during the Man Up sponsored prayer rally at the Police Memorial on 6th and Jefferson Streets to promote unity between the citizens of Louisville and the Police. Dec. 24, 2014

Ozzy Gibson saved LMAS

He went to the LMAS after leaving the force and reinvented - nay, probably saved - that organization. He rebuilt it - literally. The new facility is state of the art, and a jewel.When COVID hit, the mayor, wisely, selected Ozzy to take a prominent role during the crisis, "temporarily" moving him from his position as LMAS Director. Ozzy has excelled in every position he has been asked to serve. His is rightly called "a fixer." Why would any mayor need to do a "national search" to fill a position when a person who has already shown exceptional leadership and ability in that position is already working for the Mayor?

My understanding is that Ozzy has always wanted to return to his position as LMAS Director - but being a true public servant and devoted to helping Louisville Metro in whatever role he is asked to perform has always said "yes" when asked to take on other responsibilities. And every time he did, Metro Louisville benefited. We are lucky to have him!

Doug Sweeney

Doug Sweeney is a lifelong Louisville resident, and U of L graduate. He is married with 3 children and 9 grandchildren. Sweeney served as a police officer with the former LPD and retired as a lieutenant from the merged LMPD. He then worked as Chief of Police for the City of Audubon Park before returning to Metro Louisville to serve as its Manager of Special Events under the aegis of Emergency Management/Emergency Service, where he still works today.

