Ozzy Osbourne criticises Kanye West for using Black Sabbath sample without permission: ‘He is an antisemite’

Ozzy Osbourne has claimed that Kanye West wanted to sample Black Sabbath in his music but was denied “because he is an antisemite”.

In a tweet shared on Friday (9 February) the Black Sabbath frontman, 75, wrote that West, 46, asked for permission to use a vocal-less clip of the band performing “War Pigs” in 1983.

“He is an antisemite and has caused untold hurt to many,” Ozzy wrote, adding, “I want no association with this man!”

Osbourne declared that West went ahead and used the clip anyway during a listening party in Chicago for his new album, Vultures, on Thursday.

West’s collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign was due for release on Friday, but has not been shared at the time of writing.

The controversial artist released the music video for the two-part track “TALKING / ONCE AGAIN” on Wednesday, which featured his 10-year-old daughter North rapping.

West has courted widespread criticism in recent years over antisemitic comments he’s made.

In December 2022, he appeared on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s show, where he claimed that he “liked Hitler” and said people should “stop dissing the Nazis”.

A year later, West posted an apology to the Jewish community written in Hebrew, but has continued to share offensive views or content.

“It was not my intention to offend or disrespect and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,“ he said. ”Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.“

Barely a month prior to this, he had referred to the controversies on “Vultures”, the title track from his album of the same name: “How I’m antisemitic? I just f***ed a Jewish bitch.”

In response to his antisemitic outbursts in 2022, West lost his fashion collaborations with Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga, and was dropped by his agency, CAA.

During an album release party for Vultures in December, West was spotted wearing a KKK-style hood while on stage.

Osbourne, meanwhile, announced his retirement from touring in February last year, when he cancelled his planned UK and European tour dates due to ill health. He called the statement “one of the hardest things” he’d ever had to share with his fans.

Many of his health problems were linked to an accident he suffered at home in 2019, where he injured his spine. The injury exacerbated a previous one he sustained in a quad bike accident at his estate in 2003.

In 2020, he also revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.