🌱 P-22 At A Los Feliz Backyard Pond + Chase Ends At Westfield Mall

Happy Monday, people of Los Angeles; today is National Cheese Fondue Day! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

Our favorite mountain lion is out and about again. Also, trying to blend in with shoppers didn’t work for some suspects. Finally, how did someone just walk away from a Community Reentry Program?



First, today's weather:

Low clouds, then some sun. High: 69 Low: 49.

Here are the top stories in Los Angeles today:

What is L.A.’s favorite mountain lion, P-22, up to these days? Affected by the heat, he stopped by a Los Feliz home on Saturday and spent some time at the backyard pond. The big cat “hung out for 20 more minutes before heading back into the hills.” Last week, he spent some time in the Hollywood Hills. (ABC) Three people took the LAPD on a wild chase on Saturday. They were “originally wanted for a reported armed assault that occurred in South Los Angeles.” With officers in pursuit, they attempted to escape via the 405. Ending up in Culver City at the Westfield Mall, they tried to disappear in the crowds of shoppers, but they were apprehended. (CBS) Law enforcement is searching for a convicted carjacker who “walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program facility in Los Angeles” at around 10 p.m. on Saturday. He has “tattoos around his neck and under his chin,” which makes him stand out. (Patch) The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, along with other churches across the City, celebrated Palm Sunday. Priests blessed palm leaves that will be burned next year for Ash Wednesday. (KTLA) Would you like to work for LAX? Then dust off your resume, head to the Flight Path Museum on April 16 between 9 a.m. and noon, and be prepared to get hired on the spot. Positions include warehouse workers, CSRs, senior assistance managers, baristas, and more. (LAX Airport)

From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts?

Story continues

To learn more about Ring Alarm Pro, the system CNET called "the future of home security," or to build your own custom system, visit Ring here.

Today in Los Angeles:

On-Campus COVID Test Center Is OPEN at the West Valley Occupational Center (8 AM to 3 PM)

Helen Albert Certified Farmers' Market at Plummer Park's north parking lot located at 1200 N. Vista Street (9 AM)

Kids Club Hoppy Easter at Bella Terra (10 AM)

Botho Art Collective's Inaugural International Artist-Led Fair at 821 E 3rd St (11 AM)

Free Income Tax Preparation And Filing at the Van Nuys Branch Library (12 PM to 3 PM)

From my notebook:

Chinese snowball (Viburnum macrocephalum) is always a spring stunner at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, and this year is no exception. Enjoy this beautiful walk-through by Frank McDonough and be sure to come see them in person. (Facebook)

Join Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and Board Member Mónica García for a Los Angeles Unified Town Hall on April 19 to learn more about the Superintendent’s vision and share how the upcoming Strategic Plan can support student success. (Instagram)

An East Zanja neighbor is looking for a housekeeper recommendation. Deep cleaning every other week. (Nextdoor)

Our Cahuenga Pass neighbor is in search of Renters Insurance. Travelers is not renewing due to brush fire concern in the hills. Any leads to insurance companies still taking clients in the hills? (Nextdoor)

A Little Holmby-Westwood CA neighbor is looking for a trustworthy company to install hardwood flooring in their home. They need to find somebody that can deliver and get the work done. (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Other classifieds:

Wanted - VW Double Cab Transporter (Details)

Land The Sweetest Internship Ever...Love Eco Fashion (Details)

Add your classified

Loving the Los Angeles Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link, so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at losangeles@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday. I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow with a new update!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch