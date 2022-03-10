🌱 P-22 Visits Silver Lake + Cars Impounded At S Alameda Tow Co.

Rise and shine, Los Angeles; today is National Blueberry Popover Day! Let's get this Thursday started off right. These are the most important things going on today in town.

Clouds giving way to sun. High: 68 Low: 47.

It appears that P-22 made a visit to Silver Lake on Tuesday. Residents around Elevado, Redcliff, and around Berkeley and Westerly reported seeing a mountain lion. Because the big cat seemed to wear a tracking device, neighbors figured it was the famous Griffith Park bobcat. (The Eastsider LA) LA TRAP Detectives paid a visit to what they call a “questionable tow company.” Serving a search warrant at the 9600 block of South Alameda, officers impounded 45 cars. “5 were stolen and 40 had questionable lien titles.” (@LAPDALopez) Crenshaw HS was locked down Wednesday morning. “The L.A. Unified School District reported the situation may be linked to an incident which occurred on March 4 in which two adults trespassed onto the campus in order to address a ‘conflict between two students’.” Some 100 students were supposedly involved in Wednesday's disturbance. (CBS) A windblown dust advisory is in effect from Thursday to Friday at 6 a.m. “Exposure to high particle pollution levels can cause serious health problems, including asthma attacks,heart and lung disease symptoms, and increased risk of respiratory infections.” The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued the warning for central L.A. and the San Gabriel Valley. (AQMD) The City Council voted Wednesday to “rescind its coronavirus vaccine mandate for public spaces.” However, this action does not end the directive for City employees. At this time, there are seven LAPD employees “pending termination proceedings, and a total of 14 personnel — 13 sworn and one civilian — have been found to be out of compliance with the vaccination mandate.” (Daily Breeze)

Klimt: The Immersive Experience at 1345 N. Montebello Blvd (10 AM to 7:30 PM)

Steve O at The Novo (8 PM)

Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre (8 PM)

Live Talks Los Angeles at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (8 PM)

Comedy at the Manor (9 PM)

The Los Angeles City College notes that this week marks the 1-year anniversary of the passing of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). HEERF helped address many of the challenges students and institutions faced and has been critical. (Facebook)

Our West LA-Municipal Area neighbor just passed by Westwood Park, and it has been completely cleaned up. (Nextdoor)

An Elysian Valley neighbors invites you to join them for games, prizes, music and food! APRIL 2, 2022, 10-4PM, at Dorris Place Elementary! (Nextdoor)

Our Brentwood Park neighbor is looking for a good nail person to come to the house. (Nextdoor)

