S&P 500 enters correction as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The stock market continues to suffer in the face of inflation, higher interest rates — and now, Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: The S&P 500 touched a milestone on Tuesday, closing in "correction" territory.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: A correction indicates a fairly serious stock market sell-off of 10% or more from a recent high.

This is the first 10% tumble for the benchmark U.S. stock index since stocks plunged nearly 34% in the early days of the pandemic.

Yes, but: Don't freak. On average, the market typically has one correction a year, according to Ned Davis Research.

What's next: The markets will be sensitive to signs that a worsening sell-off could make the Federal Reserve think twice about its rate hike plans when it meets next month.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.