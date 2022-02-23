S&P 500 enters correction as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Matt Phillips
·1 min read

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The stock market continues to suffer in the face of inflation, higher interest rates — and now, Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: The S&P 500 touched a milestone on Tuesday, closing in "correction" territory.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: A correction indicates a fairly serious stock market sell-off of 10% or more from a recent high.

  • This is the first 10% tumble for the benchmark U.S. stock index since stocks plunged nearly 34% in the early days of the pandemic.

Yes, but: Don't freak. On average, the market typically has one correction a year, according to Ned Davis Research.

What's next: The markets will be sensitive to signs that a worsening sell-off could make the Federal Reserve think twice about its rate hike plans when it meets next month.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Futures rebound after less harsh Western sanctions on Russia

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, as investors kept a close watch on the rapidly developing situation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis following a softer-than-expected initial sanctions by the Western nations against Moscow. The three major indexes were poised for a higher open after a four-session losing streak for the Dow and the Nasdaq. After Moscow deployed troops in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan responded with plans to target banks and elites, while Germany froze a major gas pipeline project from Russia.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis opens new era of petro politics

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine could mark the start of a new era of petro politics, an uncomfortable parallel to the last inflationary period America faced.Why it matters: Americans are likely to continue to face rising energy prices in the coming months, as Russia — the world's third-largest crude oil producer and largest natural gas producer — faces the prospect of sanctions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Germany halted the process of

  • S&P 500 confirms correction as stocks stumble on war fears

    The S&P 500's 1% slump on Tuesday confirmed that the world's most watched stock index was in a correction for the first time since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. investors sold stocks amid growing fears of war between Russia and Ukraine, paring some losses after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a wave of sanctions against Russia. Those geopolitical concerns have added to recent worries about the possible path of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes as the central bank attempts to rein in inflation at 40-year highs.

  • Now Isn’t the Time to Look for Bargain Stocks in Russia

    While the prices of Russian equities and the ruble dropped sharply Tuesday, more volatility and losses are likely.

  • MacKenzie Scott donates $50M to support USDA youth programs

    MacKenzie Scott's $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council, which the youth-focused nonprofit called “transformational,” is part of a new batch of the philanthropist's donations now coming to light.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • The Fed Is Making Big Changes. How They Will Play Out in the Housing Market.

    Expect higher rates and slower home-price appreciation as the Fed begins to wind down its portfolio, writes Laurie Goodman.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • My Top 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    In fact, the value of all crypto assets currently sits at more than $1.7 trillion, representing roughly 500% growth in the past two years. If cryptocurrency is the disruptive force that many believe it to be, the market itself could grow 10-fold or even 50-fold during the next few decades. With that in mind, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) are two of my favorite blockchain projects, and both could generate significant wealth for long-term investors.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Unity Software May Be the Stock of the Decade, Judging by This Metric

    Now, it can be difficult to distinguish between what is real and what has been created using state-of-the-art animation software. One company providing creators with this amazing capability is Unity Software (NYSE: U). With so many uses, could Unity Software be a decade-defining stock?

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • Why Roku Stock Jumped Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of streaming-service company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged higher on Tuesday, rising as much as 13.1%. The growth stock's gain is particularly notable because many companies' shares are trading sharply lower today. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% and the S&P 500 is down 1.2%.

  • Allianz Fires Fund Managers After Multibillion-Dollar Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesAllianz SE dismissed two people responsible for managing a suite of hedge funds that allegedly lost investors billions of dollars and prompted probe

  • Russia-Ukraine puts 10% U.S. inflation on radar as BlackRock repeats central banks may have to live with inflation

    The threat of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is raising the risks of an energy shock, which some say could send annual U.S. inflation up to 10%.