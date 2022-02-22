S&P 500 Futures Poised for Correction on Rising Ukraine Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- Futures tracking the S&P 500 Index headed for a technical correction as intensifying tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine drove investors out of riskier assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

March contracts slumped as much as 2.2% from their close on Feb. 18, taking their losses from an early-January high to more than 10%. U.S. equity markets were shut Monday for a holiday. Nasdaq 100 futures tumbled almost 3% early in Asia before trading down 2.2% as of 1:37 p.m. in Tokyo, while Dow Jones futures were 1.4% lower.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine. The U.S. and European Union states condemned the step. The Biden administration has warned Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine signals it could invade its neighbor, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Read: Putin Orders Forces to Separatist Areas of Ukraine After Decree

“It’s a fluid situation in the evolving geopolitical thematic we see before us,” Chris Weston, Melbourne-based head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note. “Traders are currently playing defense as lower liquidity, driven by the U.S. Presidents Day holiday, exasperates moves.”

President Joe Biden issued an executive order prohibiting U.S. investment, trade, and financing to separatist regions of Ukraine, and a senior administration official said further measures are coming Tuesday including economic sanctions.

Stocks were down across Asia, with the benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific Index losing more than 2% to its lowest in three weeks.

READ: Ukraine, China Tech Woes Combine In More Pain for Asia Stocks

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.