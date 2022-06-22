  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The S&P 500 Hasn’t Had Such a Bad First Half Since the Nixon Era

Sagarika Jaisinghani and Michael Msika
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is now poised for its worst first half since Richard Nixon’s presidency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With just seven trading days left until the end of June, the index is down 21% since the beginning of the year amid expectations that a toxic mix of high inflation and a hawkish Federal Reserve will tip the US economy into a recession. The last time the S&P 500 had fallen this much during the first six months of any year was in 1970, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A 1970’s-style inflation shock could send the index crashing about 33% from current levels to 2,525 amid stagnation with higher inflation, according to Societe Generale SA strategist Manish Kabra. The key read-across from the 1970s is the risk that if investors start to believe that inflation will stay high for longer, equity markets begin to focus on real instead of nominal earnings-per-share rate, which for this year is likely to be negative, SocGen said.

READ: SocGen to Goldman Strategists Say More US Stock Losses to Come

The S&P 500 sank into a bear market at the start of last week before rebounding strongly on Tuesday, however, US futures on Wednesday signaled that the bounce may be short-lived. Traders are bracing today for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Senate testimony, where he’s expected to reinforce the commitment to fighting price pressures.

The fixed income market has also had a rough first-half. According to a calculation by Deutsche Bank AG strategists, not since 1788 -- the year before the founding of the Treasury -- have US bonds fallen so much.

(Adding reference to the fixed income market in the last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bearish Bets Are Dominating ETF Market Like 2008 All Over Again

    (Bloomberg) -- A booming corner of the $6.2 trillion ETF market is sending ominous signals about the path ahead for US stocks.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawTrading in inverse ETFs -- vehicles that win w

  • The Dow Is Rising Again — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors are back to worrying that the Federal Reserve's aggressive plans to tighten monetary policy could lead the U.S. into a recession. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears before Congress on Wednesday.

  • Traders Return to Haven Playbook as Recession Risk Boosts Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are piling back into government bonds and currency havens as concerns mount over the prospect of a recession.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawEuropean bonds and Treasuries both surge

  • Stocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks pared earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to curb inflation during his congressional testimony and said that a recession could be a possibility. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets WrapThe Supre

  • To Survive Inflation, Emerging Economies May Have to Engineer Recession

    Central banks in emerging economies have little choice but to kill growth to restore price stability, writes Nick Stadtmiller.

  • Bitcoin Is Dropping Again. Why $20,000 Needs to Hold.

    Bitcoin declines but holds above the psychologically important level of $20,000 amid a broader market selloff.

  • Currencies Tumble in Asia Where Rate Hikes Are Slow to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian currencies fell on Wednesday, highlighting the pressure wrought by a stronger dollar as the Federal Reserve races ahead with interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawIndia’

  • Stock Rally Follows Biggest Hedge-Fund Shorting Binge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Who knows why stocks picked Tuesday to surge. But one fact to consider is the immense bout of short selling that went on last week. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyHedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs

  • Yaz, Pederson, Wynns power Giants past Braves 12-10

    Giants manager Gabe Kapler knew that Mike Yastrzemski was close to busting out and ending his frustration at the plate. Yastrzemski broke out of a slump with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, Joc Pederson and Austin Wynns homered and San Francisco beat the Atlanta Braves 12-10 on Tuesday night. Yastrzemski was 1 for his last 19 when he drove a pitch from Collin McHugh to right that put the Giants up for good at 8-7.

  • Bitcoin Looks Undervalued, According to This Reputable Pricing Model

    Bitcoin’s fair value has been gradually rising. Claude Erb's model currently estimates that value at around $24,500, 15% higher than where it was trading Tuesday afternoon.

  • Oil Drops Closer to $100 as Recession Fears Rattle the Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged more than 6% for the second time in less than a week as concerns grow that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble demand. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawWest Texas I

  • Tech-heavy Nasdaq turns positive after Powell's remarks

    Wall Street's main indexes cut losses and the Nasdaq turned positive on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is "strongly committed" to bringing down inflation that is running at a 40-year high. In his prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell reiterated that ongoing increases in the policy rate would be appropriate, but the pace of the changes will continue to depend on the incoming data and the evolving outlook for the economy.

  • JPMorgan Lays Off Hundreds in Mortgage Business After Rate Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is laying off hundreds of home-lending employees and reassigning hundreds more this week as rapidly rising mortgage rates drive down demand in what had been a red-hot housing market. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets WrapThe Su

  • Apple Services Growth Potential Underestimated, Analyst Says

    Apple’s services business is likely to grow faster than expected as the company monetizes its massive user base, an analyst says.

  • Apple Isn’t Priced for a Recession

    The company’s stock is battered but it has still outperformed the shares of many tech peers even as consumer spending looks poised to decline.

  • The 7 Worst Housing Markets in America, According to Lennar

    New Jersey and Florida are hot. Housing in Austin and Seattle is not, co-CEO Richart Beckwitt told investors.

  • Here’s Why Harding Loevner Sold its Disney (DIS) Stake

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • Stock Market Forecast For Next Six Months Holds Big Risks For Dow Jones — But Hope Too

    Stocks' stomach-churning start to 2022 raises big questions for the next six months. Here's what you should know.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Global central banks are playing catch up with the Fed: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.