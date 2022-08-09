S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip after chipmaker Micron's warning

(Reuters) - Nasdaq and S&P futures fell on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology dragged chip stocks lower, while investors remained cautious ahead of inflation data that will feed into the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike plans.

A high inflation print, following last week's strong jobs numbers, will likely push the Fed to continue with jumbo rate hikes and weigh on a recent recovery in stocks.

Traders are expecting a 67.5% chance of the Fed raising rates by 75 basis points in September, its third such hefty hike. [IRPR]

Bank stocks edged higher in trading before the bell, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on rate hike expectations. [US/]

Growth and technology stocks, whose valuations are sensitive to rising bond yields, slipped, with Tesla Inc and Apple Inc down 0.6% each.

Micron Technology Inc fell 4.6% as the memory chip maker said its free cash flow was expected to be negative for the fiscal first quarter and that it could see significant sequential declines in revenue and margins due to a fall in shipments.

Peers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices fell 3.3% and 1.9%, respectively, extending the previous session's sharp declines after a similar revenue warning from Nvidia.

At 06:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.21%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 72 points, or 0.55%.

Despite a choppy recovery since mid-June, the benchmark S&P 500 index is still down 13% this year after hitting a record high in early January as surging prices, hawkish central banks, geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Stronger-than-expected earnings from corporate America have been a positive, with 77.5% of S&P 500 companies beating earnings estimates, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv on Friday.

Novavax, however, dropped 31.6% after the drugmaker halved its full-year revenue forecast as it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot this year in the United States in the face of a global supply glut and soft demand.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

  • Micron Stock Slides on Reduced Fourth-Quarter Revenue Forecast

    Micron Technology shares fell in premarket trading Tuesday after the chip company said it was reducing its guidance for fourth-quarter revenue. Micron said in a filing that it expects revenue in the period “may come in at or below the low end of the revenue guidance range” the company provided during its earnings call in late June. At the time, Micron said it expects revenue of $6.8 billion to $7.6 billion.

  • US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine

    The Biden administration said Monday it was shipping its biggest yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as that country prepares for a potentially decisive counteroffensive in the south against Russia, sending $1 billion in rockets, ammunition and other material to Ukraine from Defense Department stockpiles. The new U.S. arms shipment would further strengthen Ukraine as it mounts the counteroffensive, which analysts say for the first time could allow Kyiv to shape the course of the rest of the war, now at the half-year mark. Kyiv aims to push Russian troops back out of Kherson and other southern territory near the Dnipro River.

  • What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings

    Not as robust as the proposal President Joe Biden once envisioned to rebuild America's public infrastructure and family support systems, the Democrats' compromise of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies is still a substantial undertaking. The estimated $740 billion package — passed Sunday by the Senate and heading to the House — is full of party priorities.

  • Micron stock falls as company issues revenue warning amid ‘challenging’ memory conditions

    Micron Technology Inc. shares were falling more than 3% in premarket trading Tuesday after the memory-chip company said that it expects "challenging" market conditions for the current quarter and the following one.

  • Blinken meets South Africa leader Ramaphosa, heads to Congo

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and marked the country's Women's Day holiday, before embarking on a flight to Congo to continue his three-nation tour of Africa. Blinken met with Ramaphosa Tuesday morning for brief talks that also included South Africa's International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor. The cordial meeting did not mask the differences between the U.S. and South Africa over Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Investor Dennis Gartman says stocks are rallying in a bear market, and apart from the jobs number, all the data points to an economy in recession

    The recent strength in the stock market comes as a surprise to Gartman who predicts it is a bear market rally - and that a recession is still coming.

  • Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    Early each month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a benchmark tracking the price movement on a wide range of goods and services that people use every day. Investors monitor the CPI to gauge the current state of inflation, which has been at a 40-year high for most of the year and resulted in aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to rein in the high prices currently plaguing the country. On Wednesday, BLS will release the data for how the CPI trended in July.

  • Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest earnings report showed the Oracle of Omaha was a net buyer of stocks in Q2 as the broader market sold off.

  • The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years

    Despite investing more than $62 billion in this stock since 2018, you won't find it in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • ‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

    “When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” SoftBank’s CEO admitted at a press conference on Monday.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • We're Downgrading This Semiconductor Firm and Cutting Our Price Target

    The uncertainty of the gaming market has a high probability of keeping the shares rangebound at least until their earnings on August 24.

  • Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst

    If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord's George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour of the Fremont factory and was “mesmerized by the factory's chaotic symphony and employee morale.” And given its limited size compared to the company’s other locations, Tesla’s ability to “push the boundaries” of what its first location can produ

  • 10 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will suffer if China invades Taiwan. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan. The United States has said on many occasions that it will retaliate against China if it decides to invade Taiwan, whereas […]

  • Nigeria's Buhari grants consent to Seplat's buy of Exxon Mobil's Nigeria unit

    ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has granted consent to the acquisition of Exxon Mobil's Nigerian unit by Seplat Energy, in a $1.28 billion deal announced in February. Buhari, who doubles as oil minister, granted ministerial approval to the deal, the presidency said in a statement on Monday. Exxon and Seplat are expected to operate the unit's oil licenses, supporting Nigeria meet its OPEC production quota in the short term as well as accelerate the development of gas resources in the area.

  • Daniel Ives sees plenty of reasons to stay bullish on tech stocks; Here are 2 names to watch

    Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. Rewind back to early May and a triple whammy of soaring inflation, a hawkish Fed and ongoing macro concerns had the stock market - and the tech segment in particular - staring into the abyss. Or as Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives puts it, there was a feeling on the Street that in Q2, the tech sector was going to have the "’rug pulled out from under’ with earnings set to fall off a cliff.” But not only has that not materialized, the June earnings season have

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks to Shore Up Your Cash Position Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend stocks to shore up your cash position before recession begins. You can skip our detailed discussion on analysts’ views about the recession, and go directly to read 5 High Dividend Stocks to Shore Up Your Cash Position Before Recession Begins. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates second […]

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Technology stocks took it on the chin earlier this year. The market has recently bounced back, and investors are cautiously dipping their toes into the tech waters. Many tech stocks remain well below where they started the year and are ripe for those willing to buy and hold.

  • Why Rivian Shares Popped 10% Early Monday

    What happened Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) spiked 10% today to start the trading week. The stock didn't hold those gains, but was still up 6.6% as of 2 p.m. ET on Monday. The company provides its second-quarter financial and operational update this Thursday, Aug.

  • This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now

    Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.