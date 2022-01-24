Stocks suffer their worst drop of the year

Matt Phillips
·1 min read

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Stocks suffered their worst drop of the year, pushing the S&P 500 on track to fall into a "correction."

Driving the news: The benchmark S&P 500 dropped for its fifth straight day, with losses nearing 3% in early trading.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • A correction is Wall Street-speak for a sell-off that pushes prices down 10% or more from a recent high. It's shorthand for a drop that's more serious than your run-of-the-mill dip.

Why it matters: The sell-off in stocks is the market's way of testing the Federal Reserve's resolve, after the central bank in recent months has signaled higher rates are coming.

What's next: The Fed will make its next decision on interest rates on Wednesday. But if the market continues to crumble, all eyes will be on the post-meeting press conference from Chair Jerome Powell, to see if he softens his tone on inflation.

Our thought bubble: If he doesn't, look out below.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gonzaga University suspends Hall of Famer John Stockton season tickets over mask stance

    Gonzaga University suspended the season tickets of alumni John Stockton after the NBA Hall of Famer failed to comply with the school's basketball games mask mandate, the Spokesman-Review first reported.Driving the news: "Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit," the former Utah Jazz point guard told the outlet in an interview Saturday.Get market news worthy of y

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Patient investors who buy into innovative companies with clear-cut competitive advantages have a real chance to see their initial investment compound many times over. There's no sugarcoating it: telehealth giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was one of 2021's biggest disappointments. After skyrocketing during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, concerns about larger-than-expected losses tied to its Livongo Health acquisition, as well as worries about slowing growth in an eventual post-pandemic world, pushed shares more than 70% below their all-time high.

  • Shawn Hochuli explains unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Tom Brady

    Here's why Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his career in his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Hub Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Bu

  • The world's 5 richest tech tycoons — including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates — have already lost about $85 billion this year amid a brutal market sell-off

    Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is worth an estimated $243 billion, down from more than $300 billion in November.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Buy These 3 Potential 10X Stocks Now, and You Might Look Like a Genius Later

    Life as a growth stock investor hasn't been very much fun lately. Inflation and the eventual rise in interest rates continue to push against many small and mid-cap growth stocks, which are reaching new lows week after week. According to research by Upwork, more than 50% of the U.S. population could participate in freelancing by 2027, making it a permanent staple in the economy instead of a pandemic fluke.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • The Fed may want to give the market a jolt

    So far, financial markets are cooperating nicely with the Federal Reserve's efforts to restrain inflation. They're doing the Fed's work for it by creating tighter financial conditions, in a distinctly non-panicky way.But as the central bank's policymakers meet this week, an underlying question they face is whether the adjustment is happening too slowly.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The Fed likes to move gradual

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Stock Market Crash: ‘Godfather’ of Technical Analysis Predicts 20% Drop — Should You Be Concerned?

    It has been a tough year so far for the U.S. stock market, with major indices like the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all declining since the beginning of 2022 after delivering strong gains in 2021. At...

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Market Crash Predictions and 10 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times

    In this article, we discuss the market crash predictions and 10 stocks to buy for bad times. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Market Crash Predictions and 5 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times. It is no secret that the United States economy is in a […]

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • Dow tumbles over 600 points early Monday as Wall Street extends decline ahead of Fed decision, earnings wave

    U.S. stock benchmarks trade under pressure early Monday, falling sharply as the downtrend that has pressured stocks this year continues apace.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey Have Both Given This Bad Mortgage Advice

    Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey are two of the most popular finance gurus out there, and both have given a lot of advice about mortgages. Specifically, both Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey have recommended a particular type of mortgage that may not be the right fit for the majority of home buyers. Both Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman have made the same recommendation with regards to the type of mortgage loan most consumers should take out.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Heads towards sub-$30,000 as the FED’s January Policy Decision Nears

    Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market see deep red once more. A Bitcoin fall to sub-$34,000 could bring sub-$30,000 into view…

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipStocks Drop, Bonds Gain Amid Fed, Ukraine Concerns: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Bruta