S&P 500 Snubbing Dire View in Bonds Has Earnings on Its Side

Lu Wang
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ten-year Treasury yields are mired below 1.3%. Portfolios are being adjusted to protect against stagflation. Consumer sentiment is plunging. And yet the S&P 500 Index is untroubled, rising from record to record.

What’s keeping stocks aloft? As usual, the answer is corporate America’s earnings machine.

Yes they’re being fueled by the stimulus, and yes their growth rate will eventually slow, but for now, corporate profits have investors’ undivided attention. They’ve underpinned a 20% gain already this year in part because of a belief that even if the bond market’s dour signal does come true, earnings will still turn out OK.

That capacity, on display after the financial crisis and writ large in 2020 as quasi-monopolistic stay-at-home tech behemoths kept the S&P 500 aloft while the rest of the economy shrank, is emboldening equity bulls.

“Equities would obviously prefer the bond market to be wrong in a sense that they like more growth, they like more earnings,” said Ben Laidler, eToro’s global markets strategist. “But the equity market is not the economy. If you compare the two, the equity market has massive technology in it, a lot less small-caps. Those earnings are super defensive to a no-GDP-growth scenario.”

Everyone is aware earnings have shot back from their coronavirus trough. Lately, forecasters are taking it further, saying profits are on track to double from levels reached even before the pandemic began. Evercore ISI’s Ed Hyman said in May that S&P 500 per-share earnings could reach $300 by 2027. Now Leuthold Group’s Jim Paulsen says the target could be hit two years earlier.

While not totally untethered from the economy, corporate America has continued to outgrow gross domestic product at a blistering clip. During the last decade, when the economy was stuck in the weakest recovery since World War II, S&P 500 profits expanded at an annualized rate of 10%.

American firms’ thriving global reach helped. Also fueling the above-GDP growth is a push to minimize the role of human workers empowered by technology innovations, a trend that picked up during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the end of June, S&P 500’s annual earnings surpassed the pre-pandemic peak by 10%, double the incremental gain seen in GDP.

“Corporate earnings have been surprisingly resilient and strong,” said Michael Ball, managing director at Weatherstone Capital Management. “Earnings definitely give cover to people saying, ‘hey, let’s continue to buy stocks.’”

Even surprisingly gloomy University of Michigan data on Friday that showed consumer sentiment at its lowest level since 2011 didn’t stop the S&P 500 from eking out a 0.2% gain.

Of course, issues like supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of workers could hurt profits, and business leaders are acknowledging that risk. Labor-related mentions during earnings calls, for instance, more than doubled this season from a year ago to a record, pointing to increased wage pressure, data compiled by Bank of America Corp. show.

To Peter Cecchini, director of research at Axonic Capital LLC, the current boom in corporate earnings was mostly driven by consumer spending as a result of massive fiscal aids, and that demand is now threatened by higher prices with the Fed willing to let inflation run hot.

“People always look for justification -- equities are fine because earnings have been stellar or because rates are so low,” Cecchini said. “Earnings have been stellar because of fiscal stimulus, which is fading. And rates are low because things are crappy and central banks see it so they’re keeping rates low.”

Read more: Corporate America Rides Wave of Inflation to Record Profits

In the eyes of analysts who follow individual companies, profit growth is set to slow, but at roughly 10% in each of the next two years, that would still top the historic rate of 6% annually.

Moreover, confidence in business leaders’ ability to wring more earnings from sales stays intact despite mounting concern about inflation. Profit margins, which just reached a record high, are expected to increase over the next years, analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.

To Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold, this boom cycle is just starting. He anticipates sustained high growth rates, even if monetary and fiscal support is pulled, thanks to favorable factors that emerged after the pandemic, such as low inventory levels, mounting savings and higher productivity.

That kind of economic backdrop -- assuming real GDP growth reaching 3.5% a year -- could translate to $300 a share in S&P 500 profits by the end of 2025, the firm’s model of regression analysis shows. Apply a 30-year average price-earnings multiple of 20, and that gives a price target of 6,000. The index last closed near 4,468.

Admitting that plenty of assumptions are at play in the study and none may come to pass, Paulsen still considers it “a reasonable likely outcome.”

“You can worry about what does the bond market know that we don’t when it’s falling every day in yield, but does it really kill it off?” he said. “There’s a lot of sins or problems that are just run over by amazing fundamentals.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nixon reshaped the world economy 50 years ago. Is crypto on the brink of doing the same now?

    Is the global economy steering toward a Bretton Woods for the digital-currency age? Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of what has been described as the dropping of a “monetary bombshell” on the world financial system, when President Richard Nixon announced that the dollar would no longer be pegged to gold, effectively yanking America out of an international currency regime established by the Bretton Woods agreement. The international monetary system was forged in the 1940s amid political turmoil, the fight against fascism and global economic instability, economists and historians have said.

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • 6 Stocks to Buy on the Dip With Strong Upside Left for 2021

    We have narrowed down our search to six large-cap stocks that have attained a 52-week high this year but are currently trading at a sharp discount. These are: CHWY, PINS, ROKU, SLB, EOG and MRNA.

  • Why I'm Not Doing a Thing to Prepare for the Next Stock Market Crash

    Is anyone else tired of stock market crash warnings? During a stock market crash, there's really only one way to lose money -- sell off investments when they're down. Thankfully, I've worked hard to build up an emergency fund with enough money to cover about a year's worth of bills.

  • You Can Retire on Dividends — Here’s How

    A dividend stock is a stock you buy in a particular company that pays out a portion, or "dividend," of its earnings back to shareholders. These are usually large, well-established companies with a...

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q2 performance is likely to have gained from solid demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data centers amid the work-and-learn-at-home and gaming wave.

  • Work Smarter, not Harder: How to Earn Passive Income with Cryptocurrency

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash When you take your money and invest it in the market, your primary goal is to grow your bottom line. One way to do that is to consider diversifying your portfolio to include various investment niches and types. Ultimately, you want to reach a point where you can rely on your investment choices to bring in new income even while you’re sound asleep. To do that and have your money work for you, design your portfolio in a way that generates passive income. But setting

  • Fixing Boeing’s Problems Could Boost Its Stock by 35%. What It Needs to Do.

    Shares in the world’s largest aerospace company could rally more than 35% if CEO Dave Calhoun takes bold steps to restore the company’s engineering supremacy.

  • 50 Years After Bretton Woods, the US Dollar’s Throne Is in Play

    The greenback's share of world reserves is dropping steadily. The euro, yuan and bitcoin are all in the running to pick up the slack.

  • Intel Discloses Stake in Coinbase, the Cryptocurrency Exchange

    The chip-manufacturing company said Friday that it owned 3,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • Got $1,000? 3 Reasons to Invest It in This Pot Stock Today

    U.S. cannabis stocks could get a boost once the drug is federally legalized, a development many see as inevitable. If you have $1,000 left after paying all your bills, consider growth stocks like Illinois-based multi-state operator and pure-play cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), which saw an outstanding revenue jump of 271% year over year in 2020 to reach $476 million. The company is not profitable yet, but it has consistently reported positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).