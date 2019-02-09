How Are S&P 500 Stocks Chosen?

Though the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) may include only a fraction of publicly traded companies by number, it is undoubtedly the most important index for U.S. stocks.

Together, the roughly 500 companies that make up the S&P 500 comprise more than 80% of the total value of all stocks on U.S. exchanges, making the index a go-to barometer for the performance of domestic stocks.

So how do companies get picked to join this exclusive list? It all boils down to meeting a few rules, and, most importantly, winning the favor of a committee of investors. Here's how it all works, item by item.

1. Market capitalization is an important filter

The S&P 500 is supposed to represent the largest U.S. companies, so naturally size is an important component. Size, in this case, is determined by the company's stock market value, or market capitalization, which is the total value of all its shares outstanding.

For example, Coca-Cola has roughly 4.3 billion shares of stock outstanding. As I write this, each share trades for $49. Therefore, its market cap stands at approximately $210 billion.

The cutoff for the S&P 500 moves up and down over time, but the current number to top is $6.1 billion. Of course, 20 years ago, that figure was much lower, and you'd expect that 20 years from now, that number will be much higher.

Image source: Getty Images.

2. Profitability matters...kind of

With few exceptions, companies must be profitable to get into the S&P 500 index. Profitability is measured in two ways: over the last four quarters and in the most recent quarter.

In theory, a company could lose $300 million in each of the first three quarters ($900 million total) and then post a $950 million profit in the final quarter, thus qualifying for the profitability test.

Quarter Profit or Loss 1 ($300 million) 2 ($300 million) 3 ($300 million) 4 $950 million Sum of four quarters $50 million

This is an extreme example to show how the profitability test isn't particularly demanding, since one quarter of profit could be good enough to meet the criteria. Companies that have recently gone public in an IPO must have at least 12 months of trading history on a large exchange, so a profitable company that goes public can't immediately hop into the S&P 500 based on its earnings before its IPO.

3. Float and liquidity requirements are easy to check off

The purpose of the S&P 500 is to track large-cap stocks that you can actually invest in. To that end, it has some rules that disqualify companies that are closely held (majority owned by only a few shareholders) as well as companies that are thinly traded (companies whose shares have very little trading volume).

To get into the S&P 500, a company needs to have at least 50% of its stock "floating" on stock exchanges. Logically, it makes sense. A company that is 60% owned by its founder, for example, is arguably more "private" than "public" from an ownership perspective, given that only 40% of shares are in the hands of the investing public.

In addition to being majority owned by the public, a company's stock must be liquid. Each year, trading volume must exceed 100% of its float, and a minimum of 250,000 shares must trade in the six months leading up to the evaluation date. So if a company has 2 billion shares in the float, at least 2 billion shares must trade hands each year.

Frankly, most large companies check all these boxes without trying. There aren't many thinly traded, multibillion-dollar companies in which directors, officers, and other major shareholders own more than 50% of the company. And any company that is majority owned by the public will almost certainly pass the test for having ample trading volume.