S&P 500 Stocks Hanging by a Thread as Macy's Is Booted Off

S&P Global Indices disclosed on April 1 that department store retail giant Macy's (NYSE:M) "will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, April 6." The company will be moved to the S&P 600 SmallCap Index instead, and it will be replaced by Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE:CARRW), an air conditioning company being spun off of United Technologies (UTX). According to S&P Global Indices, Macy's no longer belongs on the S&P 500 because of its low market cap and low growth expectations.





During the first three months of 2020, shares of Macy's fell 71% as the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) caused it to close all 775 of its brick-and-mortar locations. Earlier this week, the company announced that it would furlough the majority of its 125,000 employees as it moves "to the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations."

On April 2, shares of the company traded around $4.45 for a market cap of $1.37 billion. In addition to the most recent declines, Macy's has seen its share prices drop since 2015 due to waning investor enthusiasm as revenue stagnated.

In addition to the fall in market cap, Macy's had its credit rating cut to junk by the S&P on Feb. 18, since "improvement trajectory" proved to be weaker than expected. The company has a cash-debt ratio of 0.1, a current ratio of 1.18 and an Altman Z-Score of 1.46, all of which will come under heavy pressure as sales grind to a near halt.

However, Macy's isn't the only S&P 500 component that has seen its market cap plunge below the $2 billion level amid business evaporation and financial weakness over the past quarter. It also isn't the only company on the index that has been struggling in terms of share price and earnings for years. Below are three companies whose spots in the S&P 500 may be precarious.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) is a provider of private label credit cards and loyalty and marketing services to businesses. Shares fell 70% during the first quarter of 2020, following a longer trend of share price declines and stagnant revenue.

On April 2, shares of Alliance traded around $27.34 for a market cap of $1.3 billion. The cash-debt ratio of 0.37 is average for the industry, and the current ratio of 2.03 indicates short-term stability. However, the Altman Z-Score of 1.24 indicates that the company is at risk of going bankrupt over the next two years.

Compared to Macy's, whose market seems to be drying up as more consumers shop online, Alliance is more of a pick-and-shovel play on the broader physical and online retail sectors. Though its shares are down, its earnings are likely safer since the company earns its revenue through a combination of credit cards, data capture and marketing.

Going by the company's earnings per share of $11.25 for full fiscal 2019 and assuming a fair price-earnings ratio of 15, shares would trade at around $168 apiece for a market cap of $8.03 billion. Alliance's history of being undervalued by shareholders may make it less likely to be booted off the index, but that might change if it doesn't deliver on earnings.

Apache

As an oil and gas exploration company, Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) has experienced a double blow from the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and the economic downturn from Covid-19 shutdowns. Shares fell 83% during the first quarter of 2019 following a decade-long decline in both revenue and share price.